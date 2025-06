3DiVi Launches Face SDK 3.26.0 with Go and Node.js Support

Covina, CA, June 11, 2025 --( PR.com )-- A New Standard for Face Recognition Speed, Precision, and Security in 2025In today’s corporate systems, recognizing a face isn’t enough — it has to be fast, precise, and rock-solid secure. 3DiVi Face SDK 3.26.0 delivers just that, unlocking powerful new language integrations and critical upgrades to fraud protection.Key Updates in 3.26.0- Go API3DiVi Face SDK now supports Go, enabling the creation of high-performance, scalable backend systems with facial recognition in Linux environments.- Node.js API for LinuxThe SDK is now fully compatible with Node.js on Linux — allowing seamless integration of face recognition into server-side JavaScript/TypeScript applications, ideal for cloud-native and microservice architectures.- 3x More Accurate Liveness ChecksThe newly upgraded LIVENESS_ESTIMATOR, with improved 2d and 2d_ensemble models, reduces errors in spoof detection by nearly threefold — delivering stronger protection against biometric attacks.About 3DiVi Inc.3DiVi Inc., founded in 2011, is one of the leading international developers of AI and machine learning (ML) technologies for computer vision. The company's computer vision algorithms cover face recognition, body and skeletal tracking, spatial understanding and object recognition.