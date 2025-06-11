3DiVi Launches Face SDK 3.26.0 with Go and Node.js Support

3DiVi proudly announces the release of Face SDK 3.26.0, now offering native support for Go and Node.js — and delivering a 3x improvement in accuracy of liveness checks. This update empowers developers and enterprises to build faster, more scalable, and more secure biometric systems across access control, fintech, digital banking and other platforms.