3DiVi Launches Face SDK 3.26.0 with Go and Node.js Support
3DiVi proudly announces the release of Face SDK 3.26.0, now offering native support for Go and Node.js — and delivering a 3x improvement in accuracy of liveness checks. This update empowers developers and enterprises to build faster, more scalable, and more secure biometric systems across access control, fintech, digital banking and other platforms.
Covina, CA, June 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A New Standard for Face Recognition Speed, Precision, and Security in 2025
In today’s corporate systems, recognizing a face isn’t enough — it has to be fast, precise, and rock-solid secure. 3DiVi Face SDK 3.26.0 delivers just that, unlocking powerful new language integrations and critical upgrades to fraud protection.
Key Updates in 3.26.0
- Go API
3DiVi Face SDK now supports Go, enabling the creation of high-performance, scalable backend systems with facial recognition in Linux environments.
- Node.js API for Linux
The SDK is now fully compatible with Node.js on Linux — allowing seamless integration of face recognition into server-side JavaScript/TypeScript applications, ideal for cloud-native and microservice architectures.
- 3x More Accurate Liveness Checks
The newly upgraded LIVENESS_ESTIMATOR, with improved 2d and 2d_ensemble models, reduces errors in spoof detection by nearly threefold — delivering stronger protection against biometric attacks.
About 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Inc., founded in 2011, is one of the leading international developers of AI and machine learning (ML) technologies for computer vision. The company's computer vision algorithms cover face recognition, body and skeletal tracking, spatial understanding and object recognition.
Contact
3DiVi Inc.Contact
David Mitchell
+7 (351) 211-5099
3divi.ai
