Author Ann Tracy’s New Book, "Blinded by Hope," is a Powerful Memoir That Chronicles the Author’s Fight to Survive and How She Managed to Leave Her Abusive Husband
Recent release “Blinded by Hope” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Ann Tracy is a poignant and eye-opening autobiographical account that follows the author as she reflects upon her abusive marriage, and how she managed to pull herself up from the depths of despair in order to regain control of her life and protect herself.
New York, NY, June 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ann Tracy, a loving mother and grandmother who was raised in small-town Iowa, has completed her new book, “Blinded by Hope”: a compelling memoir that explores how the author’s romance with her husband turned out to be an abusive nightmare, and how she found the courage to leave it all behind.
“This is a story of love, anger, resentment, mental illness, and addiction and the impact on family and marriage,” shares Tracy. “This is the roller coaster of not only daily life but also the long-term effects of the roller coaster on the spouse, children, and anyone who may know them.
“This blunt and powerful book will not only relate to many readers but also hopefully inspire those who need help to reach out for help.
“Whether you are on the receiving end of the turmoil or the one whose mental state and addiction is creating the turmoil, no one person can get through it alone.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Ann Tracy’s enthralling tale will resonate with anyone who has found themselves in a similar position, offering hope and comfort that a better future is possible. Emotionally candid and deeply personal, “Blinded by Hope” is a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Blinded by Hope" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
