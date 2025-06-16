Author Ann Tracy’s New Book, "Blinded by Hope," is a Powerful Memoir That Chronicles the Author’s Fight to Survive and How She Managed to Leave Her Abusive Husband

Recent release “Blinded by Hope” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Ann Tracy is a poignant and eye-opening autobiographical account that follows the author as she reflects upon her abusive marriage, and how she managed to pull herself up from the depths of despair in order to regain control of her life and protect herself.