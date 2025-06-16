Elisha Cathey’s Newly Released "Half-Breed: Son of Tamerran: Book: 1" is an Action-Packed Fantasy Adventure of Identity, Survival, and Destiny
“Half-Breed: Son of Tamerran: Book: 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elisha Cathey is a thrilling blend of fantasy and science fiction that follows a young warrior’s struggle for acceptance in a world that sees him as an outcast.
North Potomac, MD, June 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Half-Breed: Son of Tamerran: Book: 1,” a gripping tale set in a futuristic fantasy realm where prejudice and danger lurk at every turn, is the creation of published author, Elisha Cathey.
Cathey shares, “Where a world of fantasy advances into the future, follow Cole Tamerran as he navigates a hostile world that hates him for his very existence, being half Reptilian, half Forest Elf.
Seen as a Devil, he fights for what he cares for and his right to live as everyone else, all while dark forces prowl in the background, hunting for him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elisha Cathey’s new book delivers a compelling mix of action, emotion, and deep world-building that will captivate fans of epic fantasy and sci-fi alike.
Consumers can purchase “Half-Breed: Son of Tamerran: Book: 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Half-Breed: Son of Tamerran: Book: 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Cathey shares, “Where a world of fantasy advances into the future, follow Cole Tamerran as he navigates a hostile world that hates him for his very existence, being half Reptilian, half Forest Elf.
Seen as a Devil, he fights for what he cares for and his right to live as everyone else, all while dark forces prowl in the background, hunting for him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elisha Cathey’s new book delivers a compelling mix of action, emotion, and deep world-building that will captivate fans of epic fantasy and sci-fi alike.
Consumers can purchase “Half-Breed: Son of Tamerran: Book: 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Half-Breed: Son of Tamerran: Book: 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories