Peter Licari’s New Book, “BUBBA! Don’t Laugh at My Flowers.” a Riveting Collection of Stories That Recounts Memorable Moments from the Author’s Childhood
Dover, DE, June 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Peter Licari, who has had multiple sclerosis for over thirty two years, has completed his most recent book, “BUBBA! Don’t Laugh at My Flowers.”: a captivating memoir compiled from journal entries that share moments from the author’s childhood, shared amongst himself and close friends, that have held a special place in his heart throughout his life.
“‘I watched as he picked up the cupcake, and he took what looked like to me a really small bite out of it…almost like a little nibble,” writes Licari. “I watched as he then brought the cupcake down a little bit, and he smirked. He then spun the entire cupcake around his hand, almost to pick just where he would attack the very first complete bite. I then saw him proceed to shove the entire thing into his mouth! His cheeks were so full of the chocolaty goodness that I could only describe it as a chipmunk or a squirrel placing a bunch of acorns in its mouth.’”
“Always feeling that I had the best childhood because of my friends and our adventures, I journaled everything that I wanted to remember. Then on one Christmas Eve, I sat down with my close friends and wrote down everything that we had all remembered and why.
“This is what my childhood was like!”
Published by Fulton Books, Peter Licari’s book is a stirring memoir that will transport readers to a bygone era of childhood mischief and innocence with each turn of the page. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “BUBBA! Don’t Laugh at My Flowers” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final tale.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “BUBBA! Don’t Laugh at My Flowers.” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Categories