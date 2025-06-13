Les C. Newvine’s New Book, "Boxcar Benji-Riding the Rails," Follows Two Teenage Boys Who Leave Their Families During the Great Depression to Find Their Place Out West
New York, NY, June 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Les C. Newvine, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, as well as a retired school teacher and administrator who enjoys fishing, crafting and traveling, has completed his most recent book, “Boxcar Benji-Riding the Rails”: a compelling historical fiction that follows two boys as they journey out west with nothing but determination, persistence, hope, and courage while trying to survive through the most difficult of times—the Great Depression.
In “Boxcar Benji-Riding the Rails,” readers are introduced to two teenage boys who meet in Chicago’s Hooverville during the Great Depression. From their discussions on baseball during their search for food for their families, they become more connected, and friendship develops. Benji, a Cubs fan, wears a cap with a large C stitched on the crown. George, a White Sox fan, wears a cap with an S stitched on the crown.
The hardships and struggles they face together become more of a challenge with each passing day. During their attempt to search for food, which becomes scarcer, the boys realize something more has to be done. One evening, they decide it best to leave their families.
Finally, they depart Hooverville, both wearing their signature baseball caps and armed with only a pocketknife and their hopes for the future. Upon their departure, Benji and George are fourteen and sixteen years old, respectively, and form a closer bond that is more like that of being blood brothers. The thrill of riding the rails is motivated by false hopes and the feeling they could conquer the world.
The boys head west, traveling through different states, looking for a better life, but riding the rails isn’t the glamorous life they anticipated. They face numerous challenges along the way. At times, life isn’t much better than at Chicago’s Hooverville.
Published by Fulton Books, Les C. Newvine’s book will take readers on a roller-coaster ride as they follow Benji and George’s daily struggles of attempting to secure personal safety, having enough food to eat, and being able to rest their weary heads. While focusing on Benji and George’s friendship and the interactions between them, “Boxcar Benji-Riding the Rails” is also about the friendships they form with others to help them overcome the hardships they encounter.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Boxcar Benji-Riding the Rails” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
In “Boxcar Benji-Riding the Rails,” readers are introduced to two teenage boys who meet in Chicago’s Hooverville during the Great Depression. From their discussions on baseball during their search for food for their families, they become more connected, and friendship develops. Benji, a Cubs fan, wears a cap with a large C stitched on the crown. George, a White Sox fan, wears a cap with an S stitched on the crown.
The hardships and struggles they face together become more of a challenge with each passing day. During their attempt to search for food, which becomes scarcer, the boys realize something more has to be done. One evening, they decide it best to leave their families.
Finally, they depart Hooverville, both wearing their signature baseball caps and armed with only a pocketknife and their hopes for the future. Upon their departure, Benji and George are fourteen and sixteen years old, respectively, and form a closer bond that is more like that of being blood brothers. The thrill of riding the rails is motivated by false hopes and the feeling they could conquer the world.
The boys head west, traveling through different states, looking for a better life, but riding the rails isn’t the glamorous life they anticipated. They face numerous challenges along the way. At times, life isn’t much better than at Chicago’s Hooverville.
Published by Fulton Books, Les C. Newvine’s book will take readers on a roller-coaster ride as they follow Benji and George’s daily struggles of attempting to secure personal safety, having enough food to eat, and being able to rest their weary heads. While focusing on Benji and George’s friendship and the interactions between them, “Boxcar Benji-Riding the Rails” is also about the friendships they form with others to help them overcome the hardships they encounter.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Boxcar Benji-Riding the Rails” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories