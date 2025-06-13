Wayne A. Shaw’s New Book, "Do You Know Where You Are Going When You Die?" Explores the Importance of Believing in Christ for Those Seeking to Achieve Eternal Life
Prosper, TX, June 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Wayne A. Shaw, a Christian whose vocation in life was as a salesman, has completed his most recent book, “Do You Know Where You Are Going When You Die?”: a fascinating read that invites readers to ponder their path after life, and how building a relationship with Christ can help lead them to salvation for eternity.
“The most important knowledge to have in this world is to know where you are going when you die,” writes Shaw. “Life is short, maybe seventy to ninety years or maybe not; there are no guarantees in life. I have lost dear friends before they were eighteen. There is no guarantee of a long, prosperous, or healthy life for anyone, only trials and tribulations, pain and suffering, as promised in the Bible. Each breath you take is another gift from God. You have two components of life. First, the body itself, the visual part, but God made you like Himself. Part of you is made in the image of God. This part will never die. It is your soul or spirit—this part of you that God put in you—that will live forever. It is that part of you that has understanding and wisdom. Your body will die someday, but your soul lives forever. It is your choice in your life where you will end up for all eternity—in heaven for all believers or hell for all the unbelievers. There is no purgatory. There are no second chances after you die. When your body dies, your soul goes straight to heaven or hell.
“Without trusting Christ as your savior, you go directly to hell. This life here on earth is short, but it is all the time you have to embrace the free gift of God’s Son or suffer the eternal consequences of hell.”
Published by Fulton Books, Wayne A. Shaw’s book is inspired by the author’s desire to help bring his readers to Christ, revealing the immediate need of having faith, trust, and obedience to Jesus Christ in building their permanent home in heaven. Based upon foundational religious teachings and Biblical sources, “Do You Know Where You Are Going When You Die?” is sure to resonate with readers from all faiths, inspiring them to look towards the Lord by revealing the roads in the afterlife that lay before them.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Do You Know Where You Are Going When You Die?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
