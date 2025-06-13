Author E.S. Tasker’s New Book, "Men of Forrestal," is a Memoir That Documents the Author’s Experiences While Onboard the Uss Forrestal During Its Infamous Disaster
Recent release “Men of Forrestal” from Newman Springs Publishing author E.S. Tasker is a stirring eye-witness account that follows the author as he recounts his time onboard the USS Forrestal during its infamous disaster on July 29, 1967. Through sharing his experiences, Tasker offers a moving tribute to the brave souls lost while trying to contain the blaze.
Carrollton, OH, June 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- E.S. Tasker, a veteran of the US Navy who served in law enforcement for thirty years and currently resides in Ohio with his wife, has completed his new book, “Men of Forrestal”: a gripping and heartfelt memoir that chronicles one of the US Navy’s most harrowing disasters that forever changed the lives of the crew aboard the USS Forrestal.
“In the early morning hours of July 29, 1967, crew members aboard the USS Forrestal had no clue that their being awakened by a ‘Man overboard’ alarm could have served as a possible omen of events to come only a few hours later. Events that would alter the course of each life aboard,” writes Tasker.
“While operating in the Gulf of Tonkin, off the shores of North Vietnam, the USS Forrestal and her crew would soon be witness to the worst naval disaster to occur since World War II. The calamity that resulted forced the ship’s crew to literally fight for their lives and the existence of their ship against an enemy of raging fires and multiple high-end explosions. The cost to the ship and her crew, the lives of 134 souls, and multiple injuries to others.
“The story begins at Arlington National Cemetery, and the moment one particular sailor reflects back to what brought him to that hallowed place. It continues with his travels to the other side of the globe and his long wait for the ship’s arrival in Subic Bay, Philippines.
“Written as accurately as possible after so many years, it’s the telling of one sailor’s experiences while working the flight deck aboard the mighty carrier. A story detailing the hard work of those aboard, the love for their captain, and the sacrifices made by so many on a morning of pain, intense fear, and gut-wrenching heartache. A morning whose date has been seared into the minds of those aboard: July 29, 1967.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, E.S. Tasker’s enthralling novel will transport readers as they follow along on this first-hand account that serves as a testament to the enduring strength of the human spirit in times of crisis. Deeply personal and emotionally resonant, “Men of Forrestal” expertly brings the tragedy of the USS Forrestal to life, making it a must-read for anyone interested in US Naval history.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Men of Forrestal” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“In the early morning hours of July 29, 1967, crew members aboard the USS Forrestal had no clue that their being awakened by a ‘Man overboard’ alarm could have served as a possible omen of events to come only a few hours later. Events that would alter the course of each life aboard,” writes Tasker.
“While operating in the Gulf of Tonkin, off the shores of North Vietnam, the USS Forrestal and her crew would soon be witness to the worst naval disaster to occur since World War II. The calamity that resulted forced the ship’s crew to literally fight for their lives and the existence of their ship against an enemy of raging fires and multiple high-end explosions. The cost to the ship and her crew, the lives of 134 souls, and multiple injuries to others.
“The story begins at Arlington National Cemetery, and the moment one particular sailor reflects back to what brought him to that hallowed place. It continues with his travels to the other side of the globe and his long wait for the ship’s arrival in Subic Bay, Philippines.
“Written as accurately as possible after so many years, it’s the telling of one sailor’s experiences while working the flight deck aboard the mighty carrier. A story detailing the hard work of those aboard, the love for their captain, and the sacrifices made by so many on a morning of pain, intense fear, and gut-wrenching heartache. A morning whose date has been seared into the minds of those aboard: July 29, 1967.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, E.S. Tasker’s enthralling novel will transport readers as they follow along on this first-hand account that serves as a testament to the enduring strength of the human spirit in times of crisis. Deeply personal and emotionally resonant, “Men of Forrestal” expertly brings the tragedy of the USS Forrestal to life, making it a must-read for anyone interested in US Naval history.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Men of Forrestal” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories