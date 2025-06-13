Author E.S. Tasker’s New Book, "Men of Forrestal," is a Memoir That Documents the Author’s Experiences While Onboard the Uss Forrestal During Its Infamous Disaster

Recent release “Men of Forrestal” from Newman Springs Publishing author E.S. Tasker is a stirring eye-witness account that follows the author as he recounts his time onboard the USS Forrestal during its infamous disaster on July 29, 1967. Through sharing his experiences, Tasker offers a moving tribute to the brave souls lost while trying to contain the blaze.