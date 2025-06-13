Author L. Jeffry Price, M.D.’s New Book, “KATSU! A Book of Poems from Life,” is a Powerful Collection of Poems and Reflections Inspired by the Author’s Life Experiences
Recent release “KATSU! A Book of Poems from Life” from Newman Springs Publishing author L. Jeffry Price, M.D. is a stirring and thought-provoking assortment of poems that takes readers through the author’s life as he reflects upon the struggles and trials he has endured, as well as the triumphs and life lessons that have come to define him.
Ada, MI, June 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- L. Jeffry Price, M.D., a loving husband and father, as well as an Internist, has completed his new book, “KATSU! A Book of Poems from Life”: a compelling assortment of poems that speaks on the author’s personal experiences throughout his life, sharing his candid reflections and life lessons that he has faced.
Author L. Jeffry Price, M.D. has been writing poetry since high school. His writing began as a way to deal with personal loss and depression. He graduated medical school in 1972 and after serving his internship and residency, became an Internist. The author’s love of nature and indigenous cultures permeates his writing. He has also studied Tai Chi and Kung Fu and is still an avid shooter. Dr. Price and his wife have four daughters.
“This book is derived from [my] personal experiences as a father, lover and physician,” writes Price. “The poems are honest and intensely personal. [My] viewpoint as a physician is fresh and seldom heard. The decision to publish this book was because of [my] belief that life is made up of lessons and trials.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, L. Jeffry Price, M.D.’s enthralling series will captivate readers, offering an emotionally raw and honest series with each entry. Deeply personal and heartfelt, Dr. Price shares his writings with the hope of connecting with readers from all walks of life, providing the tools and resources they need in their own journey.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “KATSU! A Book of Poems from Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
