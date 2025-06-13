Author John A. Ursillo’s New Book, "Elissa's Legacy," is a Compelling Historical Fiction That Follows a Young Woman Who Serves in the Civil War Disguised as a Man

Recent release “Elissa's Legacy” from Covenant Books author John A. Ursillo is a fascinating historical fiction that centers around Elissa, a young woman whose path leads her to fighting in the American Civil War under the guise of being a man. Inspired by true accounts of female military participation, “Elissa’s Legacy” explores how Elissa’s actions come to impact her descendants.