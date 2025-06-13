Author J.M. Steel’s New Book, “One True King: RESTORATION OF THE KINGDOM BOOK ONE,” Follows a Young Man Who Must Join the Fight to Restore a Shattered Kingdom

Recent release “One True King: RESTORATION OF THE KINGDOM BOOK ONE” from Covenant Books author J.M. Steel is a compelling novel that centers around Joseph, a young man who finds himself recruited by a mysterious group that plans to overthrow the emperor and fight to restore their once peaceful kingdom.