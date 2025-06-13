Author J.M. Steel’s New Book, “One True King: RESTORATION OF THE KINGDOM BOOK ONE,” Follows a Young Man Who Must Join the Fight to Restore a Shattered Kingdom
Recent release “One True King: RESTORATION OF THE KINGDOM BOOK ONE” from Covenant Books author J.M. Steel is a compelling novel that centers around Joseph, a young man who finds himself recruited by a mysterious group that plans to overthrow the emperor and fight to restore their once peaceful kingdom.
New York, NY, June 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- J.M. Steel, an avid reader who resides in Ohio with her husband and five married children, has completed her new book, “One True King: RESTORATION OF THE KINGDOM BOOK ONE”: a thrilling fantasy tale that follows a young man who must choose to take up the fight and join a group of men who are planning to overthrow their emperor and restore their kingdom.
“As Joseph left the apartment he shared with his mother, he assumed it would be just another ordinary day at his upper-level Empire school,” writes Steel. “Although his incredibly realistic dreams of a great battle and men armed with swords had not yet impacted his young life in any profound way, Joseph never imagined how much his life was about to change.
“While visiting a teacher’s home to read forbidden books, Joseph is shot by an Empire soldier and carried away to safety by a group of strange men very much like those he had seen in his dreams. This is just the beginning of his whole world being turned upside down.
“The suggestion by the imposing men that the king who was assassinated by the emperor was their leader and directing their actions was a shocking revelation to him. Even more unbelievable was their claim that he was meant to join their effort in restoring the shattered kingdom. Would he be able to rise to the occasion and accept his calling? In some mysterious way, it seemed as if everything was depending upon it.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, J.M. Steel’s new book was inspired by the author’s love of fantasy novels that convey Christian ideals in a unique way, as well as her hope of restoring a desire for virtue in today’s world. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “One True King” is sure to captivate readers as they follow along on Joseph’s journey of bravery, leaving them eager for the next installment.
Readers can purchase “One True King: RESTORATION OF THE KINGDOM BOOK ONE” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
