Author Melody Walk’s New Book, “Lord, Bring the Rain: Finding Joy in the Drought; A 30-Day Devotional,” Aims to Bring Peace and Healing to Those Struggling in Life
Recent release “Lord, Bring the Rain: Finding Joy in the Drought; A 30-Day Devotional” from Covenant Books author Melody Walk is a compelling and thought-provoking daily devotional designed to help readers find healing and strength through growing their relationship with the Lord in order to face their trials and rediscover joy amidst suffering.
Williamsburg, VA, June 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Melody Walk, a loving wife and mother who holds a BS in Psychology from Christopher Newport University, has completed her new book, “Lord, Bring the Rain: Finding Joy in the Drought; A 30-Day Devotional”: a poignant devotional inspired by the author’s own experiences that is designed to help bring peace and healing to those enduring countless struggles in life by forging a lasting connection with Christ and their faith.
“This thirty-day devotional is a personal testimony of real-life struggles and raw emotions that were transformed under the radical joy and resounding peace that can only be found in Christ,” shares Walk. “Through seeking God’s will, resting in His peace, and being filled with the joy of the Lord, we can endure all the troubles of this world and find purpose in the pain.
“The title, ‘Lord, Bring the Rain,’ testifies to the refreshing renewal the Holy Spirit pours over us when we cry out to Him. In times of drought, when we feel we are wandering in a barren land of difficulty, sorrow, and pain, we pray for and long for a restoring rain from the Lord, a rain of revival and joy amidst the sufferings.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Melody Walk’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to connect with others who are enduring dark times in their life and encourage them to find strength and joy in the Lord.
Whether readers are dealing with trials that test their faith, struggles of this world because of sin, or burdens for someone they love, “Lord, Bring the Rain” offers encouragement rooted in scripture and biblical principles that can help them find the strength to carry on as the Lord works through their drought.
Readers can purchase “Lord, Bring the Rain: Finding Joy in the Drought; A 30-Day Devotional” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
