Blades Direct Announces That They Will Distribute HIDE Skimmer Lids, Expanding Outdoor Product Offerings Nationwide
Coconut Creek, FL, June 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Blades Direct, a supplier of construction tools and equipment, announces that it will now distribute HIDE Skimmer Lids, the innovator behind flush-fitting skimmer covers and landscape lids.
Through this distribution channel, Blades Direct (https://bladesdirect.net/) will now offer HIDE’s full line of skimmer lids, access covers, and landscaping lid solutions directly to contractors, pool builders, landscapers, and homeowners across the country. This makes it easier for customers to purchase HIDE’s Skimmer Lids, architecturally integrated covers alongside other construction equipment offered on the website.
HIDE Lids are engineered for strength, longevity, and aesthetics—offering a easy and customizable solution that blends into stone, tile, concrete, or decking. Each lid system includes a safety key, stainless steel edge protectors, and a five-year warranty.
Nationwide availability of HIDE products via Blades Direct.
To browse HIDE Skimmer Lids and covers now available through Blades Direct, visit: https://bladesdirect.net/
To learn more about HIDE products, visit: https://skimmercovers.com/
Media Contact:
Eric Gervais
Managing Partner, Blades Direct
info@bladesdirect.net
855-225-2337
https://bladesdirect.net
About Blades Direct:
Blades Direct is a nationwide distributor of construction tools, saw blades, concrete finishing equipment, and all forms of hardscape accessories.
