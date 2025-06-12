LT Senior Services Continues Its 2025 Seminar Series for Seniors on Tuesday, July 8, with a Presentation Entitled "Downsizing Together: Sharing Tips & Tricks"

LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. On July 8, Seniors Real Estate Specialist® Cyndi Cummings will share tips and tricks for downsizing and how joining a Downsizer Club can enhance the process through the sharing of experiences and ideas.