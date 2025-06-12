LT Senior Services Continues Its 2025 Seminar Series for Seniors on Tuesday, July 8, with a Presentation Entitled "Downsizing Together: Sharing Tips & Tricks"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. On July 8, Seniors Real Estate Specialist® Cyndi Cummings will share tips and tricks for downsizing and how joining a Downsizer Club can enhance the process through the sharing of experiences and ideas.
Austin, TX, June 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Downsizing can be a positive and empowering step for aging adults, offering the opportunity to simplify life and focus on what matters most. As daily needs and priorities change, moving to a smaller, more manageable space can reduce the burden of home maintenance, lower expenses, and increase safety and accessibility. It also provides a chance to declutter, reflect on meaningful belongings, and make intentional choices about the future. For many, downsizing is not just about letting go—it’s about gaining freedom, peace of mind, and the ability to live more comfortably and independently.
Seniors Real Estate Specialist® Cyndi Cummings of Turnkey Transitions will lead this seminar featuring expert guidance for downsizing, rightsizing, and simplifying life, helping a family make the right decisions that may arise with a home. Cyndi will also explore the concept of Downsizer Clubs and how working together in the downsizing effort can make it easier and more enjoyable.
"Downsizing doesn’t have to be overwhelming—when you do it together, it becomes a shared journey instead of a solitary task,” explained Cyndi. “With the right support and mindset, what starts as a tough chore can turn into an efficient, even joyful, process filled with memories, laughter, and fresh starts."
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. Seminars are held at the Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Rd, Austin, 78734. Those interested in attending should visit www.ltseniorservices.org/ltssevents for more information and to register to attend.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, is formed of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly seminars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org or contact Cyndi Cummings, President, at info@ltseniorservices.org.
