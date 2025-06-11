Loveforce International Releases Anna Hamilton’s "Reach Out for Love"
On Friday June 13, Loveforce International will release “Reach Out For Love” by Anna Hamilton.
Santa Clarita, CA, June 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday June 13, Loveforce International will play off of the theme of "Friday The 13th" by releasing a haunting song about the Karmic value of treating people honestly in matters of the heart. The song is entitled “Reach Out For Love.” It is written and recorded by Anna Hamilton.
“Reach Out For Love” is the type of song that touches one's heart. It is a soul song that sounds reminiscent of a retro Soul song from the 60s or 70s. Lyrically its about a man who uses women and a friend who is telling him about the karmic value of making things right. The melody and instrumentation is purposely haunting, in keeping with the mood of the release day, "Friday The 13th."
“Hands down, this is one of the best songs I have ever released,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It is a very powerful Soul song with great instrumentation and honest, albeit haunting lyrics,” he continued.
Anna Hamilton’s new single “Reach Out For Love,” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954
