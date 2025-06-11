J.B. Grimm Launches Viking Fantasy Series: "The Soulbound Curse - Book 1," July 12, 2025

"The Soulbound Curse,” Book One of The Hallowed Realms Saga by J.B. Grimm, is set to launch July 12, 2025. Published by Regal Insight Consulting, this epic dark fantasy introduces a cursed warrior, a mysterious relic, and a rising war.