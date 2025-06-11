J.B. Grimm Launches Viking Fantasy Series: "The Soulbound Curse - Book 1," July 12, 2025
"The Soulbound Curse,” Book One of The Hallowed Realms Saga by J.B. Grimm, is set to launch July 12, 2025. Published by Regal Insight Consulting, this epic dark fantasy introduces a cursed warrior, a mysterious relic, and a rising war.
Denver, CO, June 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- First-time author J.B. Grimm is set to release The Soulbound Curse, his debut novel, in a new fantasy series titled The Hallowed Realms Saga, on July 12, 2025. Published by Regal Insight Consulting, the book marks a milestone in Grimm’s long-standing goal to bring his stories to life.
Blending Norse mythology with themes of legacy, redemption, and inner conflict, The Soulbound Curse follows Elias, a reluctant hero who finds himself spiritually bound to five ancient Viking souls. As dark forces rise, Elias must reckon with his past and uncover the power that lies within forgotten runes and fractured alliances.
Grimm, a Denver-based family guy and lifelong fantasy enthusiast, began the project as a creative outlet and quickly realized he had the foundation for something more.
“Writing this book has been a deeply personal journey,” Grimm shares. “For years, I dreamed about telling stories like this — I just never imagined I’d actually publish one. Now that it's happening, I hope it resonates with readers who’ve ever felt like the underdog in their own story.”
A full press kit, including a cinematic book trailer and character artwork, is available on their website.
Advance sample chapters are available, and pre-orders are now open. Grimm is actively building a launch team and invites reviewers, bloggers, and fantasy book clubs to reach out.
For media inquiries, contact:
Danielle Smith, Publicist
For media inquiries, contact:
Danielle Smith, Publicist
Danielle Smith
918-304-6085 Ext. 800
www.regal-insight-consulting.online
