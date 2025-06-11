Discover What’s New and What’s Next in AMPP Certifications During June 19 Webcast
Free One-Hour Session Offers Key Insights Into Emerging Programs and Resources
Houston, TX, June 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the leading global authority in materials protection and performance, invites industry professionals to its upcoming free webcast, Certifications in Focus: What’s New, What’s Next, and How to Stay Ahead, at 2 p.m. EDT on Thursday, June 19, 2025.
Led by Silvia Palmieri, Certification Community Development Specialist at AMPP, this informative one-hour session will highlight the latest updates in the AMPP Certification portfolio, introduce the new Fusion Bonded Epoxy (FBE) certification, and explore how AMPP’s Technical Communities of Interest (TCI) programs and technology updates are making certification even more accessible and impactful.
“This session is designed to empower professionals with the tools and information they need to stay competitive and confident in their certification journey,” Palmieri said. “From launching new credentials to improving how certifications are validated and supported, we’re evolving alongside the industries we serve to meet their changing needs.”
Attendees will gain valuable insights, including:
• What’s new and upcoming in AMPP’s growing certification portfolio.
• How TCI Communities foster engagement and professional support.
• An introduction to the new Fusion Bonded Epoxy (FBE) Certification.
• How QR codes are simplifying secure certification validation.
• Where to find tools, resources, and updates on AMPP certifications.
This webcast is ideal for current certification holders, those exploring professional development opportunities, or individuals interested in getting more involved with AMPP's mission to elevate industry standards. Attendees will also earn one (1) professional development hour (PDH).
Register now for this free session: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4988368/43237A5FCACDF08814AF569B872FC4EE?partnerref=AMPPWeb.
To learn more about AMPP’s certification programs, visit www.ampp.org.
About AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global leader dedicated to the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. Established in 2021, AMPP brings together nearly 150 years of combined expertise from legacy organizations to advance solutions that enhance safety, security, and sustainability across industries. Serving more than 36,000 members in over 150 countries, AMPP is the largest organization of its kind, providing innovative standards, certifications, training, and resources to its members. Headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, AMPP also operates regional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
Contact
AMPPContact
Jennifer Kramer, APR
1-330-714-8302
https://www.ampp.org
