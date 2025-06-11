Fairmount Park Celebrates Grand Opening Week With Concert and Outdoor Party
Collinsville, IL, June 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fairmount Park Casino & Racing is celebrating Grand Opening Week with five days of promotions, entertainment, and family-friendly activities. From Monday, June 16, through Friday, June 20, 2025, guests are invited to experience special events across the property, including a summer concert and outdoor party.
“This celebration is a thank you to the guests who’ve already helped make our opening this season a success and an invitation to everyone to come experience everything Fairmount Park has to offer,” said Dana Mueller, VP of Marketing at Fairmount Park Casino & Racing. “Grand Opening Week combines the excitement of live racing and casino gaming with live music and outdoor activities for all ages.”
The week begins Monday with a $50k Hot Seat running from 12 pm to 9 pm. Guests actively playing with their card inserted at the time of the drawing will qualify. Every hour, 10 winners will receive $500 in Free Slot Play.
Tuesday features Horse Hooky Tuesdays, a recurring race season promotion offering $3 cans of Miller Lite, Coors Light, and Yuengling, along with $2 cans of soda and $2 hot dogs. On Tuesday and Wednesday, $25,000 Drawings will occur every hour from 4 pm to 8 pm. For playing the hour prior to a drawing, guests will receive one entry and an additional entry for every 50 points earned. 10 winners each hour will receive $500 in Free Slot Play.
Open to all guests is the Grand Opening Party taking place on Thursday. Starting at 12 pm, guests can enjoy food trucks, outdoor games, and live entertainment. Activities for all ages include face painting, sidewalk chalk art, and oversized lawn games like cornhole, Connect 4, and Jenga. There will be bands playing, line dancing from 7 pm to 9 pm, and music by DJ Anthony Jones from 9 pm to 12 am.
Grand Opening Week concludes Friday with the launch of Fairmount Park’s Outdoor Summer Concert Series. The first concert of the season begins at 7 pm and is free to attend. Sean Canan’s Voodoo Players will take the stage with a Yacht Rock set that is entertaining for all ages.
Must be 21 years of age or older to enter the casino. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).
About Fairmount Park Casino & Racing
Fairmount Park Casino & Racing, located in Collinsville, Illinois, has been a premier destination for horse racing and entertainment since 1925. With the addition of a casino, Fairmount Park continues to evolve, offering guests an exciting mix of live racing and top-tier gaming. The company is committed to providing a safe, convenient, and dynamic entertainment experience. For more information, please visit https://www.fairmountpark.com/.
Contact
Fairmount Park Casino & RacingContact
Dana Mueller
(618) 345-4300
https://www.fairmountpark.com/
