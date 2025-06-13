Istar Society Launches Social Media Tradeline Subscription to Help Entrepreneurs Build Brand Visibility and Business Credit
As part of its summer 2025 Visibility Campaign, iStar Society unveils a monthly subscription package that offers both brand growth and Dun & Bradstreet reporting.
Encino, CA, June 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- iStar Society, a creative and tech-forward agency, has officially launched a monthly social media tradeline subscription designed to help early-stage entrepreneurs grow their digital presence while building their business credit profile.
The new service, now open to clients nationwide, combines professional social media branding services with vendor tradeline reporting to Dun & Bradstreet, giving businesses an accessible and impactful way to build visibility and credibility simultaneously.
"this is more than just content creation, "says founder Isa Lillard. "its a strategic brand-growth tool that also helps our clients start establishing a payment history and business presence with commercial credit bureaus."
This launch is part of iStar Society's Summer 2025 Visibility Campaign, which focuses on getting creators, small business owners, and emerging brands seen and taken seriously across both digital platforms and financial systems.
About The Subscription Package:
The new Social Media Tradeline Subscription includes
- Monthly Social Media Branding Services
Professionally designed visual post, content strategy, and growth tools.
- Business to Business Vendor Relationship
Clients engage with iStar Society through a structured, monthly business service agreement.
- Tradeline Reporting to Dun & Bradstreet
Each months payment is reported to D&B as a vendor tradeline, helping establish commercial credit history.
This program is particularly valuable for startups and self funded entrepreneurs who want to lay a the groundwork for future funding relationships, vendor accounts, or leasing agreements- without relying on personal credit or loans.
About iStar Society
Founded by Brand Strategist Isa Lillard, iStar Society is a creative agency specializing in:
- Website Design & Mobile Landing Pages
- Visual Branding, Photography & Media Production
- Business Structuring & Documents Systems
-Tech & Operational Infrastructure for Entrepreneurs
- Social Media Growth Systems
- Vendor Tradeline Reporting Services
Availability:
The Social Media Tradeline Subscription is now available. New clients can apply through the agency's website and receive a full overview of qualifying terms.
The new service, now open to clients nationwide, combines professional social media branding services with vendor tradeline reporting to Dun & Bradstreet, giving businesses an accessible and impactful way to build visibility and credibility simultaneously.
"this is more than just content creation, "says founder Isa Lillard. "its a strategic brand-growth tool that also helps our clients start establishing a payment history and business presence with commercial credit bureaus."
This launch is part of iStar Society's Summer 2025 Visibility Campaign, which focuses on getting creators, small business owners, and emerging brands seen and taken seriously across both digital platforms and financial systems.
About The Subscription Package:
The new Social Media Tradeline Subscription includes
- Monthly Social Media Branding Services
Professionally designed visual post, content strategy, and growth tools.
- Business to Business Vendor Relationship
Clients engage with iStar Society through a structured, monthly business service agreement.
- Tradeline Reporting to Dun & Bradstreet
Each months payment is reported to D&B as a vendor tradeline, helping establish commercial credit history.
This program is particularly valuable for startups and self funded entrepreneurs who want to lay a the groundwork for future funding relationships, vendor accounts, or leasing agreements- without relying on personal credit or loans.
About iStar Society
Founded by Brand Strategist Isa Lillard, iStar Society is a creative agency specializing in:
- Website Design & Mobile Landing Pages
- Visual Branding, Photography & Media Production
- Business Structuring & Documents Systems
-Tech & Operational Infrastructure for Entrepreneurs
- Social Media Growth Systems
- Vendor Tradeline Reporting Services
Availability:
The Social Media Tradeline Subscription is now available. New clients can apply through the agency's website and receive a full overview of qualifying terms.
Contact
Istar SocietyContact
Isa Lillard
(818) 809-3799
www.istarsociety.com
Isa Lillard
(818) 809-3799
www.istarsociety.com
Categories