Black Lives Support Launches BLS Nanny Childcare Provider Initiative to Strengthen Workforce and Family Structure
Black Lives Support (BLS),proudly announces the launch of its BLS Nanny Childcare Provider Initiative—a professional nanny placement service that connects families with trusted, certified caregivers.
North Hollywood, CA, June 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BLS Childcare Initiative (BLSCCI) Offering high quality childcare for families who seek dependable, safety trained nannies. While reinvesting the agency's revenue into community programs and employment opportunities.
What Makes BLS Nanny Services Different
- All caregivers are CPR and First Aid Certified, background checked, and registered with Trustline and the California Department Of Social Services (CDSS).
- Focus on placing qualified caregivers from local communities who reflect the cultural values of the families they serve.
- Every placement contributes to job creation and the sustainability of the BLS nonprofit programs.
Unlike traditional agencies focused solely on profits, BLS reinvests the revenue from its nanny services into the program causes. The initiative is designed for families who can afford private care and wish to direct their dollars toward meaningful impact.
How to get involved:
Families and prospective caregivers can apply or learn more. BLS is actively inviting volunteers, donors, local business sponsors, and childcare professionals to support the growth of this vital program.
"we're here to create structure and uplift where families have too often been left without support," said Isa Lillard, founder of Black Lives Support.
Contact
BLSContact
Kareem Edwards
818-943-3821
blacklivessupport.org/nanny
