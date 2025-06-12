ReaSoft Unveils reaConverter 8 Pro — Comprehensive 700-Format Conversion with End-to-End Automation
ReaSoft Development today releases reaConverter 8 Pro, a 700-plus-format converter equipped with Watch Folders and a multi-threaded CLI that turns heavyweight file workflows into fully automated, one-click tasks.
Seattle, WA, June 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ReaSoft Development today announced the general availability of reaConverter 8 (Build 8.0.106, finalized June 10 2025), the newest version of its batch-file–conversion software. The release adds native support for more than 700 raster, vector and document formats, introduces watch-folder automation, and expands the command-line interface (CLI) for multi-threaded operation and detailed logging on Windows 11 workstations and server environments.
Key features in version 8
Format coverage: Converts over 700 file types, including RAW photographs, DWG drawings and DICOM images, with options to preserve original quality.
Watch Folders: Monitors designated local or network folders and applies predefined workflows automatically.
Enhanced CLI: The cons_rcp.exe utility now accepts job tickets, supports multi-threading and produces granular logs for integration with DevOps scripts.
Windows 11 context menu: Frequently used conversion presets can be launched directly from the right-click menu.
Product editions
reaConverter 8 (Desktop) – Intended for agencies, engineering teams and other high-volume users; includes watch-folder automation, the full CLI and DLL hooks. Annual single-user licence: US $49.
reaConverter 8 Lite – Free desktop edition for individual or educational use; offers core conversion features and Windows Explorer integration.
reaConverter 8 Online – Web-based service that processes files on ReaSoft servers for users who prefer cloud conversion.
reaConverter 8 Web – Browser-executed version (WebAssembly) that performs conversions locally without uploading files.
Availability
All editions are available immediately from reaconverter.com and authorised distributors. Trial versions provide full functionality with a watermark.
Executive comment
“reaConverter 8 reflects direct feedback from our user community and focuses on unattended, high-volume workflows,” said Peter Van Nguyen, Lead Automation Engineer, ReaSoft Development.
Contact
reaConverterContact
Jessica Carter
+1 206 984-3919
www.reaconverter.com
