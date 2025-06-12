VoyageX AI Introduces unified AI Platform for Ship Management, Crew Operations, and Compliance Automation
VoyageX AI Launches Unified Maritime Software Platform for Smarter Ship Management and HSSEQ Compliance
Mumbai, India, June 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- VoyageX AI, a provider of AI-powered maritime solutions, has launched a unified ship management platform designed to streamline crew operations, automate HSSEQ workflows, and ensure regulatory compliance across fleets. The platform is now available globally at https://voyagex.ai.
Built for modern shipowners and operators, the platform applies artificial intelligence to company-specific data, delivering real-time insights, predictive maintenance alerts, and automated decision support. This AI-driven approach empowers maritime teams to reduce paperwork, ensure operational readiness, and enhance overall efficiency.
"The future of ship management is not just digital, it’s intelligent," said Manish Gupta, CEO of VoyageX AI. "With VoyageX AI, operators can proactively manage compliance, safety, and performance with a single, integrated solution."
The software includes several specialized modules:
Crew Management: Simplifies hiring, onboarding, and certification tracking with mobile-enabled workflows. Learn more at https://voyagex.ai/crew-management-software/
HSSEQ Automation: Covers safety drills, inspections, non-conformance reports, and risk registers—critical for MLC, ISM, and ISO compliance.
Document Control: Centralized, AI-searchable storage for manuals, certificates, and operational documents with role-based access.
Predictive Maintenance: The new Planned Maintenance System (PMS), available at https://voyagex.ai/planned-maintenance-system-pms/, provides predictive analytics, customizable schedules, and real-time asset monitoring.
Compliance Monitoring: Built-in templates, alerts, and audit tools to ensure fleet-wide adherence to evolving maritime regulations.
This launch complements earlier releases, including the VoyageX AI Crew Management Software, detailed at https://voyagex.ai/crew-management-software/, and reflects the company’s mission to unify critical shipboard operations under a single, intelligent platform.
Maritime operators can access the full VoyageX AI Ship Management Platform at https://voyagex.ai. The platform is cloud-based and scalable for both small operators and global fleets.
VoyageX AI (https://voyagex.ai) develops artificial intelligence solutions for the maritime industry, with a focus on ship management, fleet maintenance, compliance, and crew operations. The company aims to improve efficiency, reduce risk, and enable smarter decision-making across the maritime value chain.
