Author Paula J. Putney’s New Book, "Frankie's Adventures," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy as He Goes on Grand Adventures with the Help of His Imagination
Recent release “Frankie's Adventures” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Paula J. Putney is a riveting story that centers around Frankie, a young boy with a wild imagination that allows him to think up all sorts of adventures. From taming a giant turtle to fighting a fire-breathing dragon, there’s no limit to what Frankie will dream up next.
Queensbury, NY, June 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Paula J. Putney, a loving mother and grandmother who resides in Queensbury, New York, and began her very own daycare, has completed her new book, “Frankie's Adventures”: a captivating tale that follows a young boy named Frankie as he imagines all sorts of thrilling adventures and quests to fill his days alongside his grandmother.
“Getting an idea for a child’s book seems natural in my house!” shares Putney. “There are little ones running around six and seven days a week. If they are not my grandchildren, they are present or former day care children. Watching kids play and seeing their imaginations develop is when I am happiest. I just hope you can feel my joy when you read ‘Frankie’s Adventures’ to your little ones. Happy reading!”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Paula J. Putney’s riveting story was written as the author watched one of her grandchildren’s eyes light up one day as his imagination soared while playing. With colorful artwork to help bring Putney’s tale to life, “Frankie’s Adventures” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to use their imaginations just like Frankie.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Frankie's Adventures" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
