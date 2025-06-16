Author Paula J. Putney’s New Book, "Frankie's Adventures," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy as He Goes on Grand Adventures with the Help of His Imagination

Recent release “Frankie's Adventures” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Paula J. Putney is a riveting story that centers around Frankie, a young boy with a wild imagination that allows him to think up all sorts of adventures. From taming a giant turtle to fighting a fire-breathing dragon, there’s no limit to what Frankie will dream up next.