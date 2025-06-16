Daniel Lombardo’s Newly Released "From Darkest Night" is a Gripping Action-Adventure Thriller Blending Suspense, Prophecy, and Redemption
“From Darkest Night” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daniel Lombardo is a thought-provoking and action-packed novel that explores the mystery of human purpose and divine prophecy through a supernatural journey across a desolate America.
Killeen, TX, June 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “From Darkest Night”: a riveting and imaginative tale that fuses end-times intrigue with gritty character dynamics and spiritual undertones. “From Darkest Night” is the creation of published author, Daniel Lombardo, who served in the United States Army and resides in Texas with his wife, Stephanie, and two children.
Lombardo shares, “Hiwi is a senior in high school whose only friend is his loyal German shepherd. Instead of waking up to catch a flight to spend spring break with his older brother in California, he wakes to a world seemingly devoid of people, except two other passengers.
“After a timely intervention during a nighttime assassination attempt proves that there are still others left in the world, Hiwi must join forces with a brilliant drug addict, a former treasure hunter, a lawyer, his client, a pair of nomads, and a ruthless Vietnam veteran turned terrorist who doesn’t look a day past twenty-five to uncover their connection to a Viking-age end-times prophecy and escape purgatory.
“In a trek across the continental United States that culminates into a final confrontation with their shared past on the Vegas Strip, only one thing is certain—no matter who walks away, there will be consequences for humanity for years to come.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daniel Lombardo’s new book is a compelling exploration of survival, redemption, and destiny, perfect for readers who enjoy a mix of thrilling adventure, mythological elements, and spiritual reflection.
Categories