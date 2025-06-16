Lynn "Mahoney" Scappace’s Newly Released “A Pearl of Great Price” is an Insightful Exploration of the Value of Purity and the Consequences of Promiscuity

“A Pearl of Great Price: The Blessing of Purity or the Heartache of Promiscuity” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lynn “Mahoney” Scappace is a heartfelt and inspiring guide to understanding the true value of oneself, encouraging women to embrace their worth and make choices based on God's love and wisdom.