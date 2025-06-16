Lynn "Mahoney" Scappace’s Newly Released “A Pearl of Great Price” is an Insightful Exploration of the Value of Purity and the Consequences of Promiscuity
“A Pearl of Great Price: The Blessing of Purity or the Heartache of Promiscuity” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lynn “Mahoney” Scappace is a heartfelt and inspiring guide to understanding the true value of oneself, encouraging women to embrace their worth and make choices based on God's love and wisdom.
Plaistow, NH, June 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Pearl of Great Price: The Blessing of Purity or the Heartache of Promiscuity”: a compelling blend of humor, personal testimony, and godly wisdom, addressing the deep significance of purity and the emotional consequences of promiscuity. “A Pearl of Great Price: The Blessing of Purity or the Heartache of Promiscuity” is the creation of published author, Lynn “Mahoney” Scappace, who has had the pleasure of being part of women’s jail ministries both on the East Coast and the West Coast of the United States for over twenty-two years. Lynn is the mother of two children, grandmother to six, and great-grandmother to three.
Scappace shares, “Your Pearl of Great Price is all of you, not just your body, but your mind, soul, and spirit.
“Author Lynn 'Mahoney' Scappace brings a light sense of humor, along with some harsh realities, and several tips from women, young and old, who bring their own personal life experiences regarding relationships and marriage to A Pearl of Great Price.
“A little book with a big message and a lot of Godly wisdom that should be placed in the hands of every young girl coming into womanhood. Also a good reminder for all women everywhere about the value God places on each of His daughters, and how He longs that we should all see ourselves through His eyes.
“I will betroth you to me forever; I will betroth you in righteousness and justice, in love and compassion. (Hosea 2:19)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lynn “Mahoney” Scappace’s new book offers a poignant and empowering message for women of all ages, encouraging them to honor their value and embrace a life of purity and love.
Consumers can purchase “A Pearl of Great Price: The Blessing of Purity or the Heartache of Promiscuity” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Pearl of Great Price: The Blessing of Purity or the Heartache of Promiscuity,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
