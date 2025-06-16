Lynn Macmillan’s Newly Released "Cat Tails Zigzag" is a Charming and Insightful Journey Through the Eyes of a Beloved Feline Companion
“Cat Tails Zigzag: True Life Adventures of a Real Cat, As Told to Her Caretaker and Scribe” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lynn Macmillan is a delightful and heartfelt tribute to a rescue cat’s unique life, offering readers a whimsical yet honest glimpse into the joys, trials, and mysteries of feline friendship. A great book for young readers and adult cat lovers of all ages.
Bedford, TX, June 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Cat Tails Zigzag: True Life Adventures of a Real Cat, As Told to Her Caretaker and Scribe,” a humorous and touching memoir-style tale told from the perspective of a witty and wise cat, is the creation of published author, Lynn Macmillan. A great book for young readers and adult cat lovers of all ages.
Lynn Macmillan shares, “Have you ever wondered what goes on in a day of a cat’s life? The story of Zigzag, an abandoned kitten, gives an inside view of a cat’s world. I knew Zigzag before she had a name, through the almost one hundred cat years of her life. This is a book full of real adventures of a real cat. And there are pictures too.
“There are stories of monsters and snakes. There is the confusion of new houses and the bliss of finding a settled place to enjoy life. There are holidays and friendships and building a best friendship with Hershey (you’ll have to read the book to find out who Hershey is).
“If you have a cat, you will have a deeper understanding of its behavior. If you don’t have a cat, you might consider adopting/getting a rescue. Cat’s lives are so much more than napping in a sunbeam.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lynn Macmillan’s new book celebrates the deep bond between humans and animals with warmth, humor, and gentle wisdom. Cat lovers and animal enthusiasts alike will find themselves smiling, laughing, and maybe even shedding a tear or two while following Zigzag’s heartfelt journey.
Consumers can purchase “Cat Tails Zigzag: True Life Adventures of a Real Cat, As Told to Her Caretaker and Scribe” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Cat Tails Zigzag: True Life Adventures of a Real Cat, As Told to Her Caretaker and Scribe,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
