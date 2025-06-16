Lynn Macmillan’s Newly Released "Cat Tails Zigzag" is a Charming and Insightful Journey Through the Eyes of a Beloved Feline Companion

“Cat Tails Zigzag: True Life Adventures of a Real Cat, As Told to Her Caretaker and Scribe” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lynn Macmillan is a delightful and heartfelt tribute to a rescue cat’s unique life, offering readers a whimsical yet honest glimpse into the joys, trials, and mysteries of feline friendship. A great book for young readers and adult cat lovers of all ages.