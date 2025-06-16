Jonathan Delmar’s Newly Released "Dear Journal" is a Raw and Emotional Journey Through Pain, Identity, and Hope Told Through the Voice of a Brave Young Soul
“Dear Journal” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jonathan Delmar is a deeply moving coming-of-age narrative written as a journal, capturing the inner world of a young girl named Eve as she battles darkness, searches for identity, and ultimately finds the courage to keep going.
Arlington, TX, June 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Dear Journal”: a gripping and heartfelt work that captures the vulnerability, confusion, and strength of a soul trying to survive and make sense of a painful world. “Dear Journal” is the creation of published author, Jonathan Delmar, an American author born in New Orleans, Louisiana, and raised in Arlington, Texas. As a believer in Christ his goal and mission is to reach those with difficult pasts to look forward to a future filled with hope, led by a God who sees them, knows them, and loves them.
Jonathan Delmar shares, “Dear Journal…To Whom It May Concern…
“To the little kid wondering if it’s all your fault…it isn’t. Trust me.
To the one in the room who’s always alone in a crowd…you’re never alone. Trust me.
To the guy trying to figure out if your life is worth anything…you are. Trust me.
To the girl trying to find herself before the water overflows…choose to live. Trust me.
Life is worth living. We just have to be brave enough to keep doing it.
“'She walks in beauty like the night…'
“Neither beauty nor pain can be seen in the night. When it’s dark outside, who can tell the difference?
“It’s hard to tell your enemies from your friends…It’s hard to tell your losses from your wins, especially in the dark…
“They tend to blend in a gray mystery that fades to black. But in this darkness, this blackness, there’s something beautiful. It’s something that no one can see or know unless they’ve been there…with you in the darkness.
“My life doesn’t make sense without putting words on a page. So that’s what I did…I wrote it down. I wrote me down on the pages…Let me start from the beginning. My name is Eve. I wrote this story for me…but for you too.
“I’ll start there…on the pages…
“High school…where the darkness began.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jonathan Delmar’s new book is an inspiring, intimate invitation to walk with Eve through her pages—and perhaps find healing for your own.
Consumers can purchase “Dear Journal” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dear Journal,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Jonathan Delmar shares, “Dear Journal…To Whom It May Concern…
“To the little kid wondering if it’s all your fault…it isn’t. Trust me.
To the one in the room who’s always alone in a crowd…you’re never alone. Trust me.
To the guy trying to figure out if your life is worth anything…you are. Trust me.
To the girl trying to find herself before the water overflows…choose to live. Trust me.
Life is worth living. We just have to be brave enough to keep doing it.
“'She walks in beauty like the night…'
“Neither beauty nor pain can be seen in the night. When it’s dark outside, who can tell the difference?
“It’s hard to tell your enemies from your friends…It’s hard to tell your losses from your wins, especially in the dark…
“They tend to blend in a gray mystery that fades to black. But in this darkness, this blackness, there’s something beautiful. It’s something that no one can see or know unless they’ve been there…with you in the darkness.
“My life doesn’t make sense without putting words on a page. So that’s what I did…I wrote it down. I wrote me down on the pages…Let me start from the beginning. My name is Eve. I wrote this story for me…but for you too.
“I’ll start there…on the pages…
“High school…where the darkness began.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jonathan Delmar’s new book is an inspiring, intimate invitation to walk with Eve through her pages—and perhaps find healing for your own.
Consumers can purchase “Dear Journal” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dear Journal,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories