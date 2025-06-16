Jim and Norma Gund’s Newly Released "From the Horse’s Mouth" is a Heartwarming Collection of Tales Shared from the Horses at Rockin’ G Ranch
“From the Horse’s Mouth: A collection of tales from the horses at Rockin’ G Ranch” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Jim and Norma Gund is a delightful and insightful book that gives readers a unique perspective on life at the ranch through the eyes of its horses.
Zenia, CA, June 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “From the Horse’s Mouth: A collection of tales from the horses at Rockin’ G Ranch”: an engaging collection that offers an insightful understanding of life on the ranch. “From the Horse’s Mouth: A collection of tales from the horses at Rockin’ G Ranch” is the creation of published authors, Jim and Norma Gund, who live in Kettenpom, California. Jim was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin, but he moved with his family to Buena Park when he was ten. He graduated from Fullerton Community College in 1976 with an associate degree in industrial education and creative writing. In 1981, after moving to Kettenpom, Jim first began working with horses. Taking over the Rockin’ G Ranch for his grandmother Barbara “Adeline” Stuber Gund, he desired to carry on her legacy of teaching the Vaquero method of training and riding horses to underprivileged and inexperienced children and adults. Jim also worked for the Trinity County Road Department for over twenty years, from which he retired in 2007. After a tragic incident involving Jim and Norma in 2011, and his being diagnosed with prostate cancer and treated in 2018, Jim was inspired to share his wealth of experiences with the rest of the world and not allow cancer or tragedy to define him.
Jim and Norma Gund shares, “In the pages of this book, you will meet the horses of Rockin’ G Ranch—and they have a lot to say! About their owners, their riders, and their quality of life here at the ranch. Owned, but not solely operated, by Jim and Norma Gund, Rockin’ G focuses on teaching the Vaquero method of horsemanship to a wide variety of riders. Much of the ranch and its horses are maintained by these students. They are all treated with love and are living their best lives!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jim and Norma Gund’s new book offers an uplifting look at the lives of the horses and their role in the ranch’s mission.
Consumers can purchase “From the Horse’s Mouth: A collection of tales from the horses at Rockin’ G Ranch” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From the Horse’s Mouth: A collection of tales from the horses at Rockin’ G Ranch,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories