Ann Costello Galligan’s Book "Annie's Nantucket Summers" is a Charming Story of a Young Girl Who Loves to Spend Time on Nantucket Island with Her Grandmother Each Summer
Weston, MA, June 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ann Costello Galligan, a retired professor who received her EdD in nursing education at Columbia University, has completed her most recent book, “Annie's Nantucket Summers”: an adorable story of a young girl who loves to visit her grandmother on Nantucket Island and, years later, reflects on her experiences and memories that bring her right back to her childhood.
Author Ann Costello Galligan has taught graduate nursing students in a number of universities, including Cornell, Boston College and Northeastern University. She has maintained a private practice, counseling children and their families for over thirty years. The author spent her summers during her early childhood visiting with her grandmother on Nantucket, which provided a transitional place where boundaries between reality and fantasy were blurred, and self-discovery was awakened. She and her husband spend summers in Maine, where they are visited by their four grown children and seven grandchildren.
“Annie spends every summer visiting with her grandmother, Mimi, on Nantucket Island,” writes Galligan. “Her experience begins as she disembarks the Nantucket ferry and breathes in the island roses. She describes each experience with the magical vision of a child. Going to the beach, walks to the center of town and helping her grandmother with the daily chores are special to her. As an adult, she reflects on these experiences and finds comfort in reliving those precious memories.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ann Costello Galligan’s book was partly inspired by the author’s research into transitional objects, as well as the summers she heartfelt spent with her grandmother. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Galligan’s story to life, “Annie’s Nantucket Summers” illustrates how selected creative play experiences in childhood provide a space for children to feel secure and maintain self-control, which can provide relief from tension and stress when recalled later in life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Annie's Nantucket Summers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
