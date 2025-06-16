Author Jeffrey Yeatman’s New Book, "So It Goes," is a Stirring Memoir Revealing How, Through Life’s Struggles and Trials, the Author Found the Path Towards His True Self

Recent release “So It Goes: A book about life, love, loss, lessons learned, and how I put myself back together” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jeffrey Yeatman is poignant and thought-provoking account that explores instances from the author’s life in which he was forced to find healing in the midst of life’s darkness in order to find the truth and rebuild himself anew.