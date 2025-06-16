Author Jeffrey Yeatman’s New Book, "So It Goes," is a Stirring Memoir Revealing How, Through Life’s Struggles and Trials, the Author Found the Path Towards His True Self
Recent release “So It Goes: A book about life, love, loss, lessons learned, and how I put myself back together” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jeffrey Yeatman is poignant and thought-provoking account that explores instances from the author’s life in which he was forced to find healing in the midst of life’s darkness in order to find the truth and rebuild himself anew.
Pasadena, MD, June 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jeffrey Yeatman, a former high school teacher and wrestling coach with a BA in English and a master’s in education, has completed his new book, “So It Goes: A book about life, love, loss, lessons learned, and how I put myself back together”: an engaging story of how the author found his path towards the truth through countless challenges and experiences that came to define him.
“There is a disconnect between the sacred and secular worlds that have left many individuals lost in life,” writes Yeatman. “Similar to wounded animals in the wild, we resort to our survival instincts at the sight of blood. The psychic wound in an individual will lead to a path of consciousness. It is in the healing of our psychic wounds that we come to know ourselves. We must embrace the quest for identity and understand that life will break us. It is through these dark and challenging times that we are faced with the truth. The truth is righteous. The truth destroys in order to create a new path—a path to find out who we are.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jeffrey Yeatman’s enlightening memoir is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, challenging them to embrace whatever life may throw their way so that they too may find a way to rebuild and discover their true selves.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “So It Goes: A book about life, love, loss, lessons learned, and how I put myself back together” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“There is a disconnect between the sacred and secular worlds that have left many individuals lost in life,” writes Yeatman. “Similar to wounded animals in the wild, we resort to our survival instincts at the sight of blood. The psychic wound in an individual will lead to a path of consciousness. It is in the healing of our psychic wounds that we come to know ourselves. We must embrace the quest for identity and understand that life will break us. It is through these dark and challenging times that we are faced with the truth. The truth is righteous. The truth destroys in order to create a new path—a path to find out who we are.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jeffrey Yeatman’s enlightening memoir is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, challenging them to embrace whatever life may throw their way so that they too may find a way to rebuild and discover their true selves.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “So It Goes: A book about life, love, loss, lessons learned, and how I put myself back together” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories