Author Newton Osborne’s New Book, "The Gorgon Snakes," Follows a University Professor Who Must Find a Cure to a Lethal Disease Before Several Governments Hunt Him Down
Recent release “The Gorgon Snakes” from Newman Springs Publishing author Newton Osborne is a gripping thriller that follows Dr. Diego de Olano, a professor who discovers a lethal disease that has leaked from a South African lab. Now being tracked down by several governments hoping to keep this leak secret, Diego must find a cure before more people are infected at the risk of his own safety.
New York, NY, June 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Newton Osborne, a native of Panama who holds degrees in microbiology, molecular biology, and medicine from the USA and engaged in postgraduate work in several African countries, Spain, and Brazil, has completed his new book, “The Gorgon Snakes”: a compelling novel that centers around a university professor who must discover a cure for a dangerous virus that has leaked from a laboratory before he is hunted down to keep the entire affair quiet.
“Dr. Diego de Olano, an American university professor, comes across a novel lethal disease,” writes Osborne. “After investigating several cases, he suspects a laboratory in South Africa of performing illegal medical research on poor Black patients using genetically modified microorganisms. Thrust into a search for truth, Diego travels undercover to Africa and, when discovered, goes on the run from a ruthless Afrikaner government official. His relief at escaping to the US mainland is short-lived and unwelcome. Following threats to his life, he returns to Panama, his native country, and to the woman he loves, but the tentacles of evil find him and destroy his clandestine research lab. Diego continues to work while being led through dangerous jungle trails and treacherous waters by an indigenous friend. Wanted dead or alive by a well-funded, rogue Panamanian military man with a personal grudge, Diego is in a race against time to solve the lethal disease he has traced to a laboratory virus and to find a cure before more people are infected.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Newton Osborne’s enthralling tale is inspired by the author’s own academic career and will captivate readers as they follow along on Diego’s suspenseful journey to find a cure or die trying. Expertly paced and spellbinding, “The Gorgon Snakes” is sure to resonate with readers with each turn of the page, keeping them on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Gorgon Snakes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
