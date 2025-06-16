Author Newton Osborne’s New Book, "The Gorgon Snakes," Follows a University Professor Who Must Find a Cure to a Lethal Disease Before Several Governments Hunt Him Down

Recent release “The Gorgon Snakes” from Newman Springs Publishing author Newton Osborne is a gripping thriller that follows Dr. Diego de Olano, a professor who discovers a lethal disease that has leaked from a South African lab. Now being tracked down by several governments hoping to keep this leak secret, Diego must find a cure before more people are infected at the risk of his own safety.