Author Lizzy Jane Black’s New Book, "Private Shabequa La Fe," Follows a Young Woman Who Must Decide if She Wants to Continue Her Career in the Military
Recent release “Private Shabequa La Fe” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lizzy Jane Black centers around Shabequa, a young woman who enlists in the army in order to follow her goals of traveling, serving her country, and continuing her education. But after basic training, Shabequa realizes the army is not all she hoped it would be and must reconsider if she wants to reenlist.
New York, NY, June 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lizzy Jane Black, who works part-time in sales, is a piano student, and sings with her church’s worship team, has completed her new book, “Private Shabequa La Fe”: a gripping novel of one woman’s journey to find herself in the US Army, only to question her choice to enlist after a rigorous training that brings her to her breaking point both physically and mentally.
“Soon after graduating high school, Shabequa finds herself seeking adventure, an opportunity to serve her country, travel, and continue her educational pursuits in the army,” shares Black. “During the first few weeks of basic training, she finds herself on a nonstop roller-coaster ride of tough-minded drill sergeants, sexually charged enlistees, mental and physical training designed to weed out the weak, self-awareness, and corporate discipline.
“Regret haunts her between the fourth and seventh weeks of enlistment, sending her deeper into an introspective view of herself, the reasons that brought her here, the power of education, strategy, preparedness, weapons, psychology, and honor. Upon reaching her permanent duty station, Shabequa learns the differences between racism in the North and the South and discovers an inner strength that she didn’t know she had.
“When reenlistment time comes, Shabequa finds herself at a crossroads that will set the tone for the rest of her adult life.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lizzy Jane Black’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow Shabequa’s journey through the ranks of the US military, discovering just how unrealistic her visions are for what her service would be like. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Private Shabequa La Fe” is an emotionally charged novel that is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Private Shabequa La Fe” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
