Author Lizzy Jane Black’s New Book, "Private Shabequa La Fe," Follows a Young Woman Who Must Decide if She Wants to Continue Her Career in the Military

Recent release “Private Shabequa La Fe” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lizzy Jane Black centers around Shabequa, a young woman who enlists in the army in order to follow her goals of traveling, serving her country, and continuing her education. But after basic training, Shabequa realizes the army is not all she hoped it would be and must reconsider if she wants to reenlist.