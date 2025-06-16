Author Jacqueline Baker’s New Book, "His Beauty for My Ashes," is a Riveting Collection of Short Stories That Chronicles the Trials and Triumphs from the Author’s Life
Recent release “His Beauty for My Ashes” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jacqueline Baker is a heartfelt and engaging collection of short stories and ruminations that explore various moments from throughout the author’s life that have come to define her. Deeply personal, “His Beauty for My Ashes” invites readers to discover how the author overcame every struggle through her faith.
Cliffwood, NJ, June 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jacqueline Baker, a mother of seven and an artist by nature, has completed her new book, “His Beauty for My Ashes”: a captivating and endearing assortment of short stories that follows the author as she reflects upon the critical moments of her life that have shaped her into the woman she is today.
“In my book, you will find delightful pleasure and enjoy the benefits of inspiration and heartfelt short stories from my childhood and adulthood,” shares Baker. “These stories will fill your inner spirit with joy, love, and laughter, and perhaps some touching words will make you cry from the triumphs I have had to achieve. I am now able to express myself through writing, realizing that words are powerful. I chose to use encouraging words that will give the reader a better insight in your search of inner healing and finding your strengths when you are weak, rebuilding your thoughts through the word of God. Enjoying the scriptures from the Bible.
“Can you put this book down without reflecting on your silent thoughts? Or find yourself asking hilarious questions out loud because you realize what you are reading has something you were looking for, as if it were an answered prayer? I am so grateful that it caught your attention. You’re reading my book. It’s not a mistake. It spoke to your heart, and you felt as though a ton of weight was lifted. I wrote this book with a purpose and the burning desire of God’s plan in my heart.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jacqueline Baker’s enthralling tale is shared in the hope that readers will have the opportunity to enjoy the Word of God that has dispersed throughout her stories, speaking to their hearts and helping them to enjoy the fullness of life once more. Emotionally stirring and candid, “His Beauty for My Ashes” will resonate with readers from all walks of life, promising to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “His Beauty for My Ashes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
