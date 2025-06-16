Author Stephanie Coon’s New Book, "Rainey's Rainbow," is a Charming Story That Follows a Loving Dog Who Explains to Readers How She Received Her Special Name
Recent release “Rainey's Rainbow” from Covenant Books author Stephanie Coon is a heartfelt story that centers around Rainey, a dog who lives on a farm with her Mama and all sorts of animals. As Rainey takes readers all around her farm, she explains how she got her name and its importance as a reminder of God’s promise.
Magnolia, MO, June 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Stephanie Coon, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who works full time as a bookkeeper in Agribusiness, has completed her new book, “Rainey's Rainbow”: an adorable story of a dog who is given a special name by her Mama that helps everyone remember God’s special promise to mankind in the story of Noah and his ark.
Author Stephanie Coon lives with her husband of thirty-two years on their small farm in South Mississippi. She loves farm life and taking care of their dogs, cats, and cattle, and enjoys quiet family life in her rural hometown. Stephanie is especially fond of family road trips and loves exploring the Blue Ridge Mountains, thrifting and antique shopping along the way.
“How did Rainey get her name? Come join her for a fun-filled day of work and play on her family’s farm to discover the reason,” writes Stephanie. “You will help Rainey explore her home, answering fun questions along the way in order to reveal the story. If you love tales of family, home, and the love between people and their pets, then come along for an entertaining and heartwarming story of her name and how it is a shining example of the promise between God, man, and the animals in our care.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Stephanie Coon’s new book is a captivating tale that is sure to delight readers of all ages as they follow along on Rainey’s journey to explore why she was given her unique name. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Stephanie’s story to life, “Rainey’s Rainbow” is a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “Rainey's Rainbow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
