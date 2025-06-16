Author Stephanie Coon’s New Book, "Rainey's Rainbow," is a Charming Story That Follows a Loving Dog Who Explains to Readers How She Received Her Special Name

Recent release “Rainey's Rainbow” from Covenant Books author Stephanie Coon is a heartfelt story that centers around Rainey, a dog who lives on a farm with her Mama and all sorts of animals. As Rainey takes readers all around her farm, she explains how she got her name and its importance as a reminder of God’s promise.