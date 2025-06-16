Author Michael Kaufman’s New Book, "The Heroes of Rho," Tells the Riveting Tale of a Young Man Who Discovers He is Descended from an Alien Race with Special Powers
Recent release “The Heroes of Rho” from Page Publishing author Michael Kaufman is a compelling novel that follows Ben, a seemingly normal young man whose life is forever changed when he discovers he’s actually descended from a race of special people from another planet. Now gifted with incredible powers, Ben must embrace his destiny and defend the world.
Ottawa, OH, June 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael Kaufman, a retired farmer in rural Ohio with an interest in storytelling that evolved around his grandchildren, has completed his new book, “The Heroes of Rho”: a captivating tale of a young man whose special lineage leads to him discovering his secret powers that he must use to protect the world and fight against evil.
Kaufman begins his tale, “In a remote Midwestern town, there was a young man in his early twenties named Ben Lassiter. His rugged masculine features were accented by his long dark hair. One morning as Ben sat on a bench in the municipal park that bordered his backyard, an unusual creature materialized a few yards in front of him. Ben could hardly believe his eyes. An ant-like creature about six feet tall with a shiny metal exterior was standing before him. Then to Ben’s amazement, the ant creature began to speak.
“He introduced himself as Colonel Ky from the planet Rho and began to explain that Ben’s ancestry traced back through history to a special race of people. Ben’s connection to this race of powerful beings made Ben very special, and Ben’s inner power would enable him to do incredible things.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Kaufman’s enthralling tale was partly inspired by the author’s grandson, Bryce, whose knowledge of superheroes aided in the creation of Kaufman’s characters. Through sharing “The Heroes of Rho,” Kaufman hopes to inspire young readers with Ben’s exploits of fighting evil and protecting mankind.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Heroes of Rho” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
