Lumber Liquidators Expands Operations with New Distribution Center in Lawrenceburg, TN
Lumber Liquidators is opening a new state-of-the-art distribution center in Lawrenceburg, TN, set to open in June 2026. This facility will centralize inventory, streamline operations, reduce lead times, and improve service. The expansion reflects strong company growth and a long-term commitment to efficient nationwide delivery and customer satisfaction.
Lawrenceburg, TN, June 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lumber Liquidators, one of the nation’s leading retailers of high-quality flooring, proudly announces the ongoing development of its newest distribution center in Lawrenceburg, TN. Located on Motivation Drive, the state-of-the-art facility is on track to open in June 2026, reinforcing the company’s strong growth and unwavering commitment to serving customers and contractors nationwide.
“Bringing our inventory under one roof is a game-changer," said Jason Delves, President and CEO of Lumber Liquidators. "This new distribution center allows us to streamline operations across all our brands, reduce lead times, and ultimately deliver a faster, more reliable experience for our customers. It’s a smart investment in efficiency and service—and a big step forward in how we do business.”
Construction is well underway, with two of the four planned build phases already prepped for concrete pouring. Once complete, the Lawrenceburg DC will serve as a key logistics hub, enhancing delivery capabilities and product access nationwide.
This expansion is one of many steps in Lumber Liquidators’ ongoing mission to provide best-in-class flooring solutions at unbeatable prices — and proof that the company is not just weathering the market, but thriving.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators is the nation’s largest independent retailer of hardwood, waterproof, and laminate flooring. Known for its wide product selection, expert advice, and professional installation services, the company has built a reputation for making flooring projects seamless and affordable. With locations coast to coast, Lumber Liquidators is committed to helping customers find the perfect floors—at the perfect price. Learn more at lumberliquidators.com.
Jill Witter
972-310-1449
LumberLiquidators.com
