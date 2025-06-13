NJ DCA Confirms CSPNJ Has Touched Over 12,000 Lives Through Homelessness Services and Outreach Efforts in the Past Year

According to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, Collaborative Support Programs of New Jersey's homeless services and outreach efforts have touched over 12,000 lives in the past year alone. Additionally, CSPNJ successfully sheltered New Jerseyans during a season with one of the most and longest consecutive Code Blue Alerts in New Jersey history. CSPNJ sheltered over 1,200 NJ residents during the 2024-2025 Code Blue season through operation of three warming centers.