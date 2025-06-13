Unlocking Literacy for Every Learner - Empowering Teachers Through Structured Literacy
The Center For Structured Literacy at The University of Akron is hosting "Unlocking Literacy For Every Learner" on July 30. Keynote Speaker is Dr. Jan Hasbrouck, an award-winning researcher, educational consultant, and author who works with schools and agencies in the U.S. and internationally.
Akron, OH, June 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Center For Structured Literacy at The University of Akron is excited to announce its upcoming conference, "Unlocking Literacy For Every Learner," that will be held on July 30, 9 am-4 pm at the University of Akron's Jean Hower Taber Student Union Ballroom. Registration fees are as follows: $75 for teachers from Akron Public Schools, and $100 for teachers from other school districts.
This year's keynote speaker is Dr. Jan Hasbrouck, who will be delivering a presentation titled, "The Essential Role of Teachers...for All of Us." She is an award-winning researcher, educational consultant, and author who works with schools and agencies in the U.S. and internationally. Dr. Hasbrouck worked as a reading specialist and literacy coach for 15 years and later became a professor. Her research in reading fluency, academic assessment and interventions, and instructional coaching has been widely published. She is the author, coauthor, and co-editor of several books along with some assessment tools. She continues to collaborate with researchers and school colleagues on projects related to reading interventions, assessment, and instructional coaching.
Attendees will participate in breakout sessions presented by local, regional and state experts. Vendors will also be in attendance to provide resources and giveaways. Refreshments, breakfast, and lunch will be served.
Registration is still open. Please register at the following link: commerce.cashnet.com/SLSC
For more information contact Dr. Michele Evans at mevans1@uakron.edu. Visit the Center For Structured Literacy website at www.uakron.edu/education/community-engagement/literacy/csl.
Daniel Preacher
330-972-4468
https://www.uakron.edu/education/community-engagement/literacy/csl/
mevans1@uakron.edu
