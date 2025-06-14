HSC is Proud to Have Joined the Vibrant Celebration of Excellence and Legacy During the Bison in Vegas Weekend
HSC is a strategic brand, communications, and workforce development firm based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Las Vegas, NV, June 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hunter-Smith Consulting is proud to have joined the vibrant celebration of excellence, leadership, and legacy during the Bison in Vegas weekend. The multi-day event brought together alumni, professionals, students, and community leaders connected to the iconic Howard University, showcasing the enduring power of HBCU pride and purpose.
From high-energy golf tournaments to impactful career fairs, elegant banquets, and unmatched networking events, the weekend was a true testament to the strength and influence of Howard University and its alumni community. Hunter-Smith Consulting was honored to be part of the experience and commends Rhonda Nolan and the entire Bison In Vegas committee for curating such an inspiring and inclusive weekend.
“Bison in Vegas wasn’t just a celebration—it was a reminder of how deeply rooted Howard’s impact is in our communities, in our industries, and in the next generation of Black leaders,” said Monique Hunter-Smith, Vice President and CPO at Hunter-Smith Consulting.
The firm remains committed to supporting initiatives that uplift and amplify Black professionals, HBCU students, and community-centered leadership. Hunter-Smith Consulting looks forward to continuing its engagement with events and organizations that reflect its values of equity, empowerment, and excellence. HSC sends its heartfelt condolences to the Bison Family on the passing of legendary journalist Ananda Lewis.
About Hunter-Smith Consulting
Founded in 2010, Hunter-Smith Consulting (HSC) is a strategic brand, communications, and workforce development firm with offices in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Detroit, Michigan. The firm specializes in empowering organizations through data-driven storytelling, inclusive strategy, and community-rooted consulting that drives meaningful impact and visibility.
From high-energy golf tournaments to impactful career fairs, elegant banquets, and unmatched networking events, the weekend was a true testament to the strength and influence of Howard University and its alumni community. Hunter-Smith Consulting was honored to be part of the experience and commends Rhonda Nolan and the entire Bison In Vegas committee for curating such an inspiring and inclusive weekend.
“Bison in Vegas wasn’t just a celebration—it was a reminder of how deeply rooted Howard’s impact is in our communities, in our industries, and in the next generation of Black leaders,” said Monique Hunter-Smith, Vice President and CPO at Hunter-Smith Consulting.
The firm remains committed to supporting initiatives that uplift and amplify Black professionals, HBCU students, and community-centered leadership. Hunter-Smith Consulting looks forward to continuing its engagement with events and organizations that reflect its values of equity, empowerment, and excellence. HSC sends its heartfelt condolences to the Bison Family on the passing of legendary journalist Ananda Lewis.
About Hunter-Smith Consulting
Founded in 2010, Hunter-Smith Consulting (HSC) is a strategic brand, communications, and workforce development firm with offices in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Detroit, Michigan. The firm specializes in empowering organizations through data-driven storytelling, inclusive strategy, and community-rooted consulting that drives meaningful impact and visibility.
Contact
Hunter-Smith ConsultingContact
Monique Smith-Sarr
248-469-4428
www.huntersmithconsulting.com
Monique Smith-Sarr
248-469-4428
www.huntersmithconsulting.com
Categories