Author Joel Kenneth Bankes’s New Book, "Father's Day Marathon: A Memoir About Growing Up Fatherless," Documents the Author’s Struggles in Growing Up Without a Father

Recent release “Father's Day Marathon: A Memoir About Growing Up Fatherless” from Page Publishing author Joel Kenneth Bankes is stirring and heartfelt autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s challenges he endured in growing up without a father, and how he managed to find healing and rise above his circumstances to take back control of his life.