Author Joel Kenneth Bankes’s New Book, "Father's Day Marathon: A Memoir About Growing Up Fatherless," Documents the Author’s Struggles in Growing Up Without a Father
Recent release “Father's Day Marathon: A Memoir About Growing Up Fatherless” from Page Publishing author Joel Kenneth Bankes is stirring and heartfelt autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s challenges he endured in growing up without a father, and how he managed to find healing and rise above his circumstances to take back control of his life.
Bloomington, IL, June 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joel Kenneth Bankes, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who holds a master’s degree in clinical psychology at Illinois State University and has worked as director of Domestic Relations for the Arizona Administrative Office of the Courts, executive director of the National Child Support Enforcement Association, and director of Human Services Consulting for Policy Studies Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc., has completed his new book, “Father's Day Marathon: A Memoir About Growing Up Fatherless”: a powerful account that documents the challenges the author faced in growing up without a father, and how his circumstances impacted his path in life.
In “Father’s Day Marathon,” author Joel Kenneth Bankes, who lost his father at four years of age, offers a first-hand account of his challenges growing up in a low-income household without a father, including bouts of low self-esteem and depression. In his youth Joel engaged in risky behavior and abused alcohol and drugs to cope with his depression. School, however, provided a lifeline where he was able to excel. Readers will discover how the author learned to manage his demons and improve his self-esteem, leaving behind playing the victim to take control of his future.
“This book is intended to teach and inspire,” writes Bankes. “This book is not intended as a substitute for professional counseling or therapy. This is my account of my life without a father. The events that comprise this account are recalled to the best of my ability. My perception is my reality. My truth is intended to document my experience growing up without a father and, in doing so, provide guidance to others in similar shoes. I know those with whom I have crossed paths in my life may perceive events and attribute motives differently. I encourage anyone who disagrees with me to consider authoring their own story. If you have suffered the loss of a parent at an early age, you also may wish to tell your own story. Regardless of whether this book is ever widely distributed, writing this memoir was a healing experience, and I am all that much stronger because of it.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joel Kenneth Bankes’s enthralling memoir provides illuminating examples of the adversity the author faced growing up without a father and provides guidance for others in similar circumstances. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Father’s Day Marathon” is sure to resonate with readers who have faced similar struggles, helping them to know they are not alone in their journey.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Father's Day Marathon: A Memoir About Growing Up Fatherless” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
