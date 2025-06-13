Pet Vet Products Launches Comprehensive Pet First Aid Kit for Pet Owners and Animal-Related Organizations
Pet Vet Products announces the launch of its Pet First Aid Kit, designed by Dr. Leah Hill, DVM, to help pet owners and organizations respond to emergencies quickly and effectively. The kit includes 50+ essential items and a First Aid Guide, making pet care accessible and reliable.
San Clemente, CA, June 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pet Vet Products Launches Essential Pet First Aid Kit to Support Pet Owners and Professionals
Pet Vet Products is excited to announce the launch of its new Pet First Aid Kit, designed to equip pet owners and animal care professionals with the tools needed to handle emergencies quickly and confidently. Developed under the leadership of Dr. Leah Hill, DVM, CEO and Founder, the kit offers a comprehensive, easy-to-use solution for common pet injuries and health issues.
Dr. Hill brings decades of veterinary experience to this product, combining her expertise from managing a 24-hour veterinary clinic and specialized training in Avian Medicine. Her goal is to make professional-quality pet care accessible to everyone, no matter where or when an emergency strikes.
Comprehensive and Portable First Aid
The kit includes over 50 essential items like bandages, antiseptic wipes, pet-safe tweezers for ticks and splinters, adhesive tape, and a digital thermometer to monitor body temperature. Packaged in a compact, durable case, it fits easily in vehicles, pet bags, or offices—ready for use at home, on walks, or during travel.
Accompanying the kit is a clear, step-by-step Pet First Aid Guide Book, written to help pet owners with no medical background confidently provide emergency care. The kit is ideal for individual pet owners as well as organizations such as farms, animal shelters, and search-and-rescue teams.
Trusted Care for Pets
Designed with safety and effectiveness in mind, every item is vetted by veterinary professionals to meet high standards. Dr. Hill emphasizes the importance of immediate care, "Pets are family, and providing quick, effective first aid can save their lives. Our kit is designed to empower owners and professionals alike to act with confidence when it matters most."
Key Features:
Over 50 veterinary-approved first aid essentials
Compact, portable, and durable case
Pet-safe tick removal tools and digital thermometer
Easy-to-follow first aid guide included
Availability
The Pet First Aid Kit is now available on the Pet Vet Products website alongside a growing range of innovative pet care solutions aimed at improving animal health and wellness.
About Pet Vet Products
Founded by Dr. Leah Hill, DVM, Pet Vet Products is dedicated to advancing pet health through accessible, high-quality care solutions. Headquartered in San Clemente, California, the company supports pet owners and professionals worldwide with trusted products born from clinical experience.
Contact
Dr. Leah Hill
833-308-1628
www.petvetproduct.com
