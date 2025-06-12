Kurt Schneider Appointed President of MAN Marketing

MAN Marketing has appointed Kurt Schneider as its new President. With over 20 years of experience across automotive, retail, and national brand marketing, Kurt brings deep industry expertise to the role. He has held senior leadership positions at top agencies and OEMs, and has driven growth for both enterprise-level organizations and innovative brands across multiple sectors. His appointment marks a bold step forward in MAN Marketing’s continued growth and client success.