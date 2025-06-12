Kurt Schneider Appointed President of MAN Marketing
MAN Marketing has appointed Kurt Schneider as its new President. With over 20 years of experience across automotive, retail, and national brand marketing, Kurt brings deep industry expertise to the role. He has held senior leadership positions at top agencies and OEMs, and has driven growth for both enterprise-level organizations and innovative brands across multiple sectors. His appointment marks a bold step forward in MAN Marketing’s continued growth and client success.
Oakbrook Terrace, IL, June 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MAN Marketing is excited to announce the appointment of Kurt Schneider as the company’s new President. A seasoned marketer with extensive brand and retail marketing experience across multiple verticals, Kurt brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role, ensuring the continued growth, expansion, and success of MAN Marketing.
Kurt's career spans over two decades, during which he has held executive positions at global creative and media agency networks. Notably, he has also served as the Director of Marketing Communications at a major global automotive manufacturer and as General Manager at one of the fastest-growing marketing operations, logistics, and supply chain companies in the U.S. He has a proven track record of driving growth and innovation for top automotive OEMs, national dealer groups, and local retailers.
In addition to his automotive expertise, Kurt has successfully led growth initiatives for clients across a diverse range of sectors, including retail, financial services, food & beverage, and home improvement. He has worked with both nationally recognized brands and forward-thinking small businesses to deliver high-impact, results-driven marketing solutions.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join MAN Marketing, a performance marketing powerhouse since 1980, and to work with the team to take our work to the next level on behalf of our clients,” said Kurt Schneider. “As an employee-owned agency, our success is our clients’ success. I can’t wait to hit the ground running!”
With Kurt’s leadership, MAN Marketing looks forward to continuing its tradition of excellence, fostering growth, and delivering unparalleled results for clients across all industries.
About MAN Marketing:
Founded in 1980, MAN Marketing is a leading full-service performance marketing agency specializing in creating impactful strategies that drive growth for clients in a variety of sectors. Known for its employee-owned structure, the agency prides itself on delivering innovative, results-driven campaigns that enhance brand and sales performance and foster lasting relationships with customers.
MANmarketing.com
For media inquiries or more information, please contact:
Charles Noell
Email: cnoell@manmarketing.com
Kurt's career spans over two decades, during which he has held executive positions at global creative and media agency networks. Notably, he has also served as the Director of Marketing Communications at a major global automotive manufacturer and as General Manager at one of the fastest-growing marketing operations, logistics, and supply chain companies in the U.S. He has a proven track record of driving growth and innovation for top automotive OEMs, national dealer groups, and local retailers.
In addition to his automotive expertise, Kurt has successfully led growth initiatives for clients across a diverse range of sectors, including retail, financial services, food & beverage, and home improvement. He has worked with both nationally recognized brands and forward-thinking small businesses to deliver high-impact, results-driven marketing solutions.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join MAN Marketing, a performance marketing powerhouse since 1980, and to work with the team to take our work to the next level on behalf of our clients,” said Kurt Schneider. “As an employee-owned agency, our success is our clients’ success. I can’t wait to hit the ground running!”
With Kurt’s leadership, MAN Marketing looks forward to continuing its tradition of excellence, fostering growth, and delivering unparalleled results for clients across all industries.
About MAN Marketing:
Founded in 1980, MAN Marketing is a leading full-service performance marketing agency specializing in creating impactful strategies that drive growth for clients in a variety of sectors. Known for its employee-owned structure, the agency prides itself on delivering innovative, results-driven campaigns that enhance brand and sales performance and foster lasting relationships with customers.
MANmarketing.com
For media inquiries or more information, please contact:
Charles Noell
Email: cnoell@manmarketing.com
Contact
MAN MarketingContact
Charles Noell
630-929-5200
manmarketing.com
Charles Noell
630-929-5200
manmarketing.com
Categories