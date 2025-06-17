70 Years of Commitment to Safety: TÜV Rheinland Celebrates Seven Decades of Toy Testing
Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., June 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On the International Day of Play on June 11, TÜV Rheinland looks back on 70 years of toy testing. Since 1955, experts have been working to ensure that toys are safe and harmless for children. What once began with simple mechanical tests has evolved into a complex testing process based on international standards. The goal has remained the same for 70 years: to ensure the best possible protection for children at play.
Toy developments influence standards
In the 1950s, consumer tests already common in the USA sparked demand in the expanding Western European markets for qualified, neutral product evaluations. In the absence of established standards, practical experience had to be relied upon. The basis for testing comprised adapted product tests and standards, such as those from the field of industrial equipment inspection.
As the use of noise-generating electronic components soon became economically attractive and began influencing toy design, standardization bodies had to respond accordingly. They established and continually refined limits for noise-generating toys.
In the 1970s, systematic testing procedures for physical and mechanical properties were introduced, along with the first standards (DIN 66070-1/-2). The 1980s brought new standards for electric toys with DIN 57700-210, while in the 1990s, the focus was on chemical safety and the harmonization of European standards. In the 2000s, TÜV Rheinland responded to the increasing prevalence of electronic and battery-operated toys with adapted testing methods - including safety assessments for swallowable magnets, which were regulated in EN 71-1 in 2009.
Current focus: Cybersecurity and chemical testing
Topics such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity are now also dominating toys. Smart toys are connected to the internet and could potentially be gateways for cyber criminals. The EU has already responded by developing corresponding regulations. On August 1, 2025, new security requirements under the Radio Equipment Directive (RED) will come into effect, applicable to all internet-enabled products. These regulations aim to significantly enhance the protection level of such devices.
In recent years, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), known as “forever chemicals,” have garnered increased attention. The industry uses PFAS to make surfaces dirt-repellent, waterproof or grease-repellent, for instance in plush toys, making them easier to clean. PFAS degrade very slowly and are suspected of being harmful to the environment and health. With a digital product passport for toys and the toy safety regulations adopted in April 2025, the EU wants to ensure compliance with these requirements. TÜV Rheinland offers companies the opportunity to safeguard their products and supply chains accordingly, promoting a more environmentally friendly and sustainable production.
A Trusted Partner in the World’s Toy Manufacturing Powerhouse
As global toy production shifted to Asia, Hong Kong and China emerged as industry strongholds, now accounting for over 70% of the world’s toy output. TÜV Rheinland acted early, establishing a comprehensive testing network across Greater China to support manufacturers aiming to export to regulated markets.
The first TÜV Rheinland toy lab in Hong Kong was established in the 1990s, followed by key facilities in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Ningbo and Qingdao.
These labs provide a full suite of testing services for chemical, mechanical, electrical, flammability, usability, and smart/connected toys.
Services include pre-compliance assessments, risk mitigation, voluntary certifications and regulatory workshops for local QA teams.
New Investment: Strengthening East and South China Testing Capacity
In response to growing demand, TÜV Rheinland invested further in 2023 and 2024 by launching their company's largest state-of-the-art toy testing hub at the Yangtze River Delta Operation Hub in Taicang (Jiangsu) near Shanghai, and expanding toy testing capacity in Shenzhen Greater Bay Area (Shenzhen) Operation Hub to better serve South China’s manufacturing base.
With labs across Greater China, TÜV Rheinland connects local manufacturers to global markets — offering unmatched proximity, technical expertise, and regulatory insight.
TÜV Rheinland: A Global Leader in Toy Safety Testing
Today, TÜV Rheinland tests over 40,000 toy samples annually across its global laboratory network. From classic toys to IoT-enabled devices, the company continues to set the benchmark for independent, science-based product evaluation.
With 70 years of experience, deep roots in both Europe and Asia, and a commitment to innovation and child safety, TÜV Rheinland stands as one of the most experienced and trusted toy testing partners in the world.
