Mills Dental Group Enhances TMJ Treatment with Tekscan T-Scan™ While Upholding Community Values in Houston
Houston dental practice enhances TMJ care with precise, data-driven technology for accurate diagnosis and personalized treatment planning.
Houston, TX, June 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mills Dental Group has adopted Tekscan’s T-Scan™ digital bite analysis system to improve diagnostic accuracy and treatment outcomes for patients experiencing temporomandibular joint (TMJ) discomfort and bite-related issues. With over 45 years of clinical service in the Houston area, the practice continues to integrate advanced tools to better serve its patients.
T-Scan™ is a computerized occlusal analysis system that measures the force and timing of tooth contact in real time. This allows dentists to identify imbalances, premature contacts, and bite interferences—common contributors to TMJ disorders, teeth grinding, and chronic jaw pain.
“Many patients suffer from jaw discomfort or bite issues without understanding the underlying causes,” said Dr. J. Tracy Mills, lead dentist at Mills Dental Group. “With T-Scan™, we can visualize bite patterns more clearly and provide more precise, tailored care.”
This technology supports various applications beyond TMJ treatment, including improving the fit of crowns, bridges, and other restorations. The data gathered helps clinicians make informed adjustments, reducing the trial-and-error process and enhancing patient comfort.
For more details : https://www.sedationdentistryhouston.com/our-services/orthodontics/
Mills Dental Group’s commitment to clinical innovation is matched by its ongoing dedication to patient education and long-term oral health. The practice continues to invest in technology and training to ensure patients receive high-quality, evidence-based care in a comfortable setting.
About Mills Dental Group
Mills Dental Group is located in Houston, TX, and has been serving the community for over four decades. Led by Dr. J. Tracy Mills, the practice provides a comprehensive range of general, restorative, cosmetic, and periodontal services, with a strong emphasis on patient-centered care and technological advancement.
In addition to offering advanced dental technologies, Mills Dental Group remains actively involved in community service. Dr. J. Tracy Mills has supported multiple initiatives over the years, including partnerships with the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots Literacy Campaign and charitable events like Dentistry from the Heart, which provides free care to underserved populations. These efforts reflect the practice’s broader mission to promote both oral health and community well-being.
Contact Information:
Mills Dental Group
1011 Highway 6 South, Suite 300
Houston, TX 77077
Phone: (281) 556-1606
Website: www.sedationdentistryhouston.com
