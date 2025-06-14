Tweaking Technologies Develops Advanced PDF Editor - A PDF Editor for Mac
Jaipur, India, June 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tweaking Technologies is a software solution provider that develops applications for all major OS like Android, Windows, iOS, and macOS.
Mr Sudhir Sharma, Vice President, Tweaking Technologies, stated, “We have strived to understand what users want across the globe. And today, we have developed a PDF editor for macOS users. It is easy to open and view PDFs anywhere, but the real challenge is to edit and make certain changes in a PDF Document.”
Here are some of the features offered by Advanced PDF Editor.
Protect the PDF by adding a Password.
Digitally sign the PDF to validate and authenticate the PDF.
Organize the pages within the PDF by inserting new ones or removing unnecessary pages.
Split the PDF and extract pages to create a separate PDF if necessary.
Add notes to the PDF by providing useful comments.
Add certain shapes like Squares, Lines, Circles, Polygons, etc, on the PDF.
Compress PDF to reduce its size without reducing the quality.
Arrange the page order or page orientation by rotating left or right.
“Making changes to a PDF seemed quite difficult with a few options. I am glad that my team has designed a PDF editor for Mac users that will help them edit and make changes to any PDF without having to convert it to any other format. This tool will help users to protect their PDF, digitally sign it, add notes and shapes, as well as organize, compress, and arrange PDF pages. We are very excited to launch this product,” said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO & Founder, Tweaking Technologies.
Please visit the official website for more details: https://www.advancedpdfeditor.com/
About The Company -
Tweaking Technologies is a software development organisation that is based in Jaipur, India. The company has been designing and making app solutions to cater to its customers across the globe. It believes in creating apps that make it easy for PC and smartphone users to carry out various tasks that are not possible otherwise due to the limited functionalities of the OS.
Contact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
www.tweakingtechnologies.com
