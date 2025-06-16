WorkHub Launches AI-Powered WorkBot to Improve Customer Support Efficiency
WorkHub announces a strategic pivot from knowledge-sharing to AI-powered customer support agents with the launch of WorkBot. The solution is already demonstrating strong results, with 89% of inquiries resolved without human intervention and a 43% increase in customer satisfaction. WorkBot offers 24/7 support, multilingual capabilities, and CRM integration.
Campbell, CA, June 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- WorkHub Repositions Platform to Meet Growing Demand for AI Customer Support Solutions
WorkHub, a workplace technology company, today announced the official launch of WorkBot, its AI-powered customer support agent. This shift reflects the company’s strategic move from internal knowledge-sharing tools to intelligent customer service automation — a response to increasing demand for scalable and efficient support systems.
Addressing Emerging Business Needs
WorkHub's decision to reposition follows feedback from enterprise clients, who emphasized the need for customer-facing automation over internal tools.
"Clients consistently shared that improving customer support operations was a bigger priority than internal documentation," said Ali Shaheen, CEO of WorkHub. "With WorkBot, we aim to solve this challenge using AI, giving businesses a tool to enhance response times and satisfaction without increasing headcount."
Key Features of WorkBot
WorkBot offers an array of advanced capabilities powered by natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML), including:
24/7 Support Across Channels: Handles inquiries round-the-clock on websites, mobile apps, and social media.
Smart Escalation: Transfers complex queries to human agents when necessary.
Context-Aware Responses: Provides accurate, personalized replies using customer history and knowledge base integration.
Multi-Language Support: Supports 25+ languages with regional context understanding.
Continuous Learning: Improves with every interaction for better performance over time.
WorkBot’s user-friendly deployment model ensures businesses of all sizes can get started quickly without extensive technical effort.
Performance and Analytics
Early adopters report significant improvements, including:
89% of inquiries resolved without human assistance
67% reduction in average response time
43% increase in customer satisfaction
52% drop in support ticket volume
“What used to take hours is now resolved in seconds,” said Marcus Rodriguez, Customer Success Director at E-commerce Solutions Ltd. “WorkBot has fundamentally changed the way we support our customers.”
Flexible Implementation Options
WorkBot is available under multiple plans to meet different business needs. All plans include setup, onboarding, and a 7-day free trial. Pricing and plan details are available on the WorkHub website.
Looking Ahead
WorkHub plans to expand WorkBot’s capabilities with features such as:
Predictive issue resolution
Sentiment-aware support
Voice-enabled assistance
Integration with new communication platforms
About WorkHub
Founded in 2020, WorkHub provides AI-driven workplace technology to help businesses streamline operations and customer engagement. With a focus on innovation in automation, WorkHub is committed to making intelligent customer service tools accessible and effective.
For more information, visit workhub.ai or follow @WorkHub on social media.
