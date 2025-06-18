Author Amanda Poppe’s New Book, "Butterfly Blue," is a Heartfelt Story of a Mother and Daughter Who Search for Angels and Find Them in the Form of Butterflies
Recent release “Butterfly Blue” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Amanda Poppe is a beautiful story of a young girl who learns from her mother how angels take the form of butterflies while here on Earth to speak God’s love to his people. When they find a blue butterfly, she discovers they are people who have been called back to God and have a very special purpose.
Weyerhaeuser, WI, June 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Amanda Poppe, who has a career in law enforcement and a business as an industrial/organizational psychology consultant, has completed her new book, “Butterfly Blue”: a charming story of a young girl who learns all about angels and their jobs on Earth as butterflies from her mother.
“After the loss of a young child, a family experienced undeniable encounters with blue butterflies that posed as messages from their loved one,” shares Poppe. “This is a story of a mother and her daughter in search of angels, although not in the form one would generally expect. In this journey, angels are discovered in their many purposes, along with the very special ones sent from heaven. This heartwarming story brings in a perspective to heal the pain of losing a loved one by envisioning their amazing journey with God.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Amanda Poppe’s engaging tale will capture the hearts of readers as they follow along on this moving story. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Poppe’s story to life, “Butterfly Blue” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, helping them to recognize when angels are around.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Butterfly Blue" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
