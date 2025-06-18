Author Amanda Poppe’s New Book, "Butterfly Blue," is a Heartfelt Story of a Mother and Daughter Who Search for Angels and Find Them in the Form of Butterflies

Recent release “Butterfly Blue” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Amanda Poppe is a beautiful story of a young girl who learns from her mother how angels take the form of butterflies while here on Earth to speak God’s love to his people. When they find a blue butterfly, she discovers they are people who have been called back to God and have a very special purpose.