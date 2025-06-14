BookBuzz Holds Q&A with the Author of The Heart Path - Brittany A. Sadel
Children’s author Brittany A. Sadel opens up in an exclusive Q&A with BookBuzz, where she shares the inspiration behind her empowering book The Heart Path: A Journey Through Feeling. Known for crafting heartfelt stories that help children navigate big emotions, Sadel offers readers a behind-the-scenes look at her creative process, current projects, and personal journey as a storyteller and advocate for emotional growth.
New York, NY, June 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brittany A. Sadel is a best-selling children’s author passionate about helping kids navigate big feelings through storytelling. Inspired by her own children, she writes heartfelt books that spark empathy, courage, and connection in young readers.
Author Q&A
Q: What are you working on now?
Right now, I’m in the middle of writing a short suspense novel for adults. It’s a thrilling story full of mystery, emotional twists, and secrets that slowly unravel. It’s been exciting to explore a different genre and audience while still staying true to my storytelling style.
Q: How can readers discover more about you and your work?
Readers can connect with me on social media where I regularly share updates, behind the scenes looks, and book releases. I’m active on TikTok, Instagram, youtube, X, lemon8 and Facebook under @brittanys0519. You can also find all my books on Amazon and IngramSpark by searching Brittany A. Sadel. I love hearing from readers and being part of such a supportive community.
Brittanysadelbooks@gmail.com
Q: What is your favorite quote?
“Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.” — Oscar Wilde.
This quote has always stuck with me. It’s a reminder to embrace who you are fully and unapologetically because that’s your real power.
Q: Do you see writing as a career?
Absolutely not! But now Writing isn’t just a passion ,it’s a career I’m dedicated to. Every book I write is a step forward in helping the next generation know that they matter, and that their voice matters. Through storytelling, I hope to empower, inspire, and leave a lasting impact.
Q: Name one entity that you feel supported you outside of family members.
Honestly, outside of my husband, I didn’t receive any support from family but I’ve been incredibly blessed with an amazing online family through social media. The encouragement, love, and belief they’ve shown me has meant everything. They’ve lifted me up, shared my work, and reminded me that community can be found in the most unexpected places.
Q: Tell us a little about yourself. Where were you raised? Where do you live now? Do you have any pets?
I was raised in Burleson, Texas, and now live in Weatherford with my husband, Zach we’ve been married for 8 years. I’m a proud mom of three amazing kids: Jessica (25), Christian (21), and Caiden, who’s almost 16, as well as two wonderful bonus sons Bentlee (13) and Carter (9). Family is everything to me. We also have two sweet dogs, Bella and Bailey, who definitely keep life fun and full of energy!
Q: Is there a message in your novel that you want readers to grasp?
Absolutely. Whether it’s my children’s books or my upcoming suspense novel, I always aim to leave readers with something deeper. The core message is about resilience that no matter what challenges you face, your story isn’t over. There’s strength in vulnerability, courage in growth, and power in being seen and understood.
Q: What inspired you to write your first book?
My first book was inspired by my son and his love for football. Watching his excitement, growth, and challenges on and off the field sparked the idea to create a story that kids could relate to one that celebrates effort, teamwork, and believing in yourself. I wanted to give children a book where they could see themselves and feel encouraged to chase their own dreams.
The Heart Path - A journey through feeling is available for purchase on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FB18MPDV
Author Q&A
Q: What are you working on now?
Right now, I’m in the middle of writing a short suspense novel for adults. It’s a thrilling story full of mystery, emotional twists, and secrets that slowly unravel. It’s been exciting to explore a different genre and audience while still staying true to my storytelling style.
Q: How can readers discover more about you and your work?
Readers can connect with me on social media where I regularly share updates, behind the scenes looks, and book releases. I’m active on TikTok, Instagram, youtube, X, lemon8 and Facebook under @brittanys0519. You can also find all my books on Amazon and IngramSpark by searching Brittany A. Sadel. I love hearing from readers and being part of such a supportive community.
Brittanysadelbooks@gmail.com
Q: What is your favorite quote?
“Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.” — Oscar Wilde.
This quote has always stuck with me. It’s a reminder to embrace who you are fully and unapologetically because that’s your real power.
Q: Do you see writing as a career?
Absolutely not! But now Writing isn’t just a passion ,it’s a career I’m dedicated to. Every book I write is a step forward in helping the next generation know that they matter, and that their voice matters. Through storytelling, I hope to empower, inspire, and leave a lasting impact.
Q: Name one entity that you feel supported you outside of family members.
Honestly, outside of my husband, I didn’t receive any support from family but I’ve been incredibly blessed with an amazing online family through social media. The encouragement, love, and belief they’ve shown me has meant everything. They’ve lifted me up, shared my work, and reminded me that community can be found in the most unexpected places.
Q: Tell us a little about yourself. Where were you raised? Where do you live now? Do you have any pets?
I was raised in Burleson, Texas, and now live in Weatherford with my husband, Zach we’ve been married for 8 years. I’m a proud mom of three amazing kids: Jessica (25), Christian (21), and Caiden, who’s almost 16, as well as two wonderful bonus sons Bentlee (13) and Carter (9). Family is everything to me. We also have two sweet dogs, Bella and Bailey, who definitely keep life fun and full of energy!
Q: Is there a message in your novel that you want readers to grasp?
Absolutely. Whether it’s my children’s books or my upcoming suspense novel, I always aim to leave readers with something deeper. The core message is about resilience that no matter what challenges you face, your story isn’t over. There’s strength in vulnerability, courage in growth, and power in being seen and understood.
Q: What inspired you to write your first book?
My first book was inspired by my son and his love for football. Watching his excitement, growth, and challenges on and off the field sparked the idea to create a story that kids could relate to one that celebrates effort, teamwork, and believing in yourself. I wanted to give children a book where they could see themselves and feel encouraged to chase their own dreams.
The Heart Path - A journey through feeling is available for purchase on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FB18MPDV
Contact
BookBuzz.netContact
Amanda Kerr
706-509-8422
https://bookbuzz.net/childrens-book-the-heart-path-a-journey-through-feeling-by-brittany-a-sadel/
Amanda Kerr
706-509-8422
https://bookbuzz.net/childrens-book-the-heart-path-a-journey-through-feeling-by-brittany-a-sadel/
Categories