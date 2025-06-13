Modern Rural Living Near Boise: New Homedale Property Combines Space, Style, and Utility

City of Trees Real Estate announces a new listing near Boise that blends rural space with modern comfort. Located in Homedale, the 2020-built home features 3 beds, 2 baths, vaulted ceilings, and sits on 2 acres. A 60x48 insulated shop with a bathroom and hookups adds flexible utility. Surrounded by farmland and mountain views, this property offers privacy, versatility, and a high quality of life just outside the city.