Modern Rural Living Near Boise: New Homedale Property Combines Space, Style, and Utility
City of Trees Real Estate announces a new listing near Boise that blends rural space with modern comfort. Located in Homedale, the 2020-built home features 3 beds, 2 baths, vaulted ceilings, and sits on 2 acres. A 60x48 insulated shop with a bathroom and hookups adds flexible utility. Surrounded by farmland and mountain views, this property offers privacy, versatility, and a high quality of life just outside the city.
Homedale, ID, June 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- City of Trees Real Estate, a leading real estate team with over $2 billion in sales across the Treasure Valley, announces a standout property offering in Homedale that blends contemporary living with wide-open space and rural charm.
Located at 3225 Purdom Lane, this 2020 custom-built home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and over 2,200 square feet of thoughtfully designed interior space. Set on 2 acres, the home features vaulted ceilings, abundant natural light, and high-end finishes that emphasize both comfort and function.
What distinguishes the property is its versatile 60x48 insulated shop, complete with a bathroom, washer/dryer hookups, and a lean-to—an ideal setup for home-based businesses, storage, or recreational use.
This listing arrives at a time when interest in lifestyle properties near Boise and across the Treasure Valley is growing. With close access to Homedale’s amenities yet surrounded by open farmland and Owyhee Mountain views, the home offers the increasingly rare balance of privacy, space, and modern convenience.
As buyers continue to seek homes that provide not just shelter but a better quality of life, City of Trees Real Estate highlights this Homedale property as a timely and compelling opportunity.
