Jessica Sutschek’s Newly Released "Joseph’s Rainbow Coat" is a Vibrant and Engaging Children’s Book That Brings a Beloved Biblical Story to Life
“Joseph’s Rainbow Coat” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jessica Sutschek is a heartwarming and vividly illustrated retelling of Joseph’s story, designed to spark curiosity and joy in young readers while guiding them to the foundational truths of the Bible.
Hudson, FL, June 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Joseph’s Rainbow Coat”, a delightful and educational journey through one of Scripture’s most cherished tales, is the creation of published author, Jessica Sutschek.
Sutschek shares, “Children will adore this colorful and expressive story of Joseph’s Rainbow Coat, where we will lead them to the book of Genesis to explore one of the best-loved Bible stories of all time!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessica Sutschek’s new book captures the imagination of young readers while introducing them to important biblical themes of faith, family, and forgiveness. With its engaging storytelling and bright illustrations, this book offers a perfect introduction to Joseph’s inspiring journey.
Consumers can purchase “Joseph’s Rainbow Coat” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Joseph’s Rainbow Coat,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
