Christopher Macdonald’s Newly Released "Imago Deis and Nights" is a Powerful Exploration of Homelessness, Mental Illness, and Redemption

“Imago Deis and Nights: True, Terrifying, Hilarious, and Spiritual Stories of Homelessness Leading into Freedom” from author Christopher MacDonald, with Dan Kassis as contributing editor, is a gripping and heartfelt collection of true stories chronicling one man’s descent into homelessness and his remarkable journey back, offering insight, hope, and spiritual reflection.