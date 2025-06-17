Christopher Macdonald’s Newly Released "Imago Deis and Nights" is a Powerful Exploration of Homelessness, Mental Illness, and Redemption
“Imago Deis and Nights: True, Terrifying, Hilarious, and Spiritual Stories of Homelessness Leading into Freedom” from author Christopher MacDonald, with Dan Kassis as contributing editor, is a gripping and heartfelt collection of true stories chronicling one man’s descent into homelessness and his remarkable journey back, offering insight, hope, and spiritual reflection.
San Francisco, CA, June 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Imago Deis and Nights: True, Terrifying, Hilarious, and Spiritual Stories of Homelessness Leading into Freedom,” a compelling narrative of survival, transformation, and faith, is the creation of published author, Christopher MacDonald and his contributing editor, Dan Kassis.
Christopher MacDonald is a former internet executive whose life journey has taken him from a corner office in Sacramento to managing a homeless encampment under the Nimitz Freeway in Oakland. Diagnosed with bipolar type 2 disorder in 2012, his life has been marked by dramatic highs and lows, including professional success in creative industries and devastating periods of homelessness and alcoholism.
Despite these challenges, MacDonald found stability through proper diagnosis, treatment, and faith. He earned a Master’s degree in Divinity from Berkeley School of Theology in 2020 and now lives in San Francisco. A father of four, he continues to write despite vision loss due to macular degeneration, relying on technology and support from close friends.
MacDonald and Kassis share, “How does an educated, upper-middle-class internet executive with a family and a bright future react when plunged into a seven-year vortex of homelessness from which he can find no escape? In eleven cities across all three West Coast states, this former journalist had the sense to document his terrifying, hilarious, transformative experiences over those years, culminating in running a homeless tent city in one of West Oakland’s most dangerous locations.
“Christopher MacDonald takes us on a firsthand riches-to-rags journey that explores our fears and assumptions about homelessness, the systems and machinations that prevent real solutions, and the people on the streets whose lives hang in the balance. MacDonald’s story is one of being reeducated through experience, changed from an insulated fearful man into one able to use confrontational nonviolence to save lives.
“Every moment is true, and every lesson learned helps answer real questions about homelessness from the inside out, avoiding overly simplistic assumptions to get at the heart of addiction and mental illness. MacDonald’s life shows us that there can be hope for the Homeless person but not without direct involvement from a caring community willing to look past the stigma and into the eyes of a human being made in God’s image.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, MacDonald’s and Kassis’s new book offers raw, thought-provoking, and ultimately redemptive stories that illuminate the human side of homelessness with honesty and grace.
Consumers can purchase “Imago Deis and Nights: True, Terrifying, Hilarious, and Spiritual Stories of Homelessness Leading into Freedom” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Imago Deis and Nights: True, Terrifying, Hilarious, and Spiritual Stories of Homelessness Leading into Freedom,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
